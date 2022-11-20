Read full article on original website
KMOV
Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring. Stephanie McCracken owns the home. “That is really hard, coming in...
myleaderpaper.com
Items worth about $19,800 stolen from Hillsboro-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of items worth $19,800 from a home in the 4700 block of Tishomingo Road north of Hillsboro. It looked like the culprit forced open a basement window to get inside the home, authorities reported. The theft happened between 8 a.m....
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup stolen from Festus home
Festus Police are investigating the recent theft of a pickup from outside a home on South Fourth Street, Chief Tim Lewis said. The victim, a 44-year-old Festus man, reported the theft of his 2005 Ford F-250 pickup a little after 7 p.m. on Oct. 27, Lewis said. “(The victim) last...
myleaderpaper.com
Eight catalytic converters stolen around the county over one weekend
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of eight catalytic converters from four locations over the last weekend of October. The cost to replace the eight stolen converters was estimated at $6,000, authorities reported. Spokesman Grant Bissell said it is unknown if the thefts, which occurred between...
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton woman, Cedar Hill man injured in accident
A 43-year-old Fenton woman and 64-year-old Cedar Hill man were injured Tuesday morning, Nov. 22, in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and Delores Drive in Murphy, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 6:40 a.m., Tamara L. Sigman, was driving a 2007 Honda Odyssey west...
myleaderpaper.com
Two Arnold restaurants evacuated after mention of bomb
Two Arnold restaurants were evacuated for about two hours after a 13-year-old Imperial boy allegedly mentioned a bomb while talking on the phone to an employee at one of the businesses on Richardson Road. The case was forwarded to juvenile authorities, Arnold Police Det. Lt. Jeremy Christopher said. The Pizza...
KMOV
Man killed in hit-and-run near Enterprise Center
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday night in St. Louis City. The man reportedly hopped over the concrete wall dividing S. 14th Street at the eastbound Interstate 64 exit ramp and the sidewalk just before midnight. After he hopped the wall, he was hit by a dark-colored vehicle, according to police.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man dies in crash east of De Soto
Jerome Isaac Jr., 25, of Festus died Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 110 near Upper Plattin Spur east of De Soto, authorities reported. The accident happened at about 2:10 p.m., said John Scullin, spokesman for De Soto Rural Fire Protection, which was...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man arrested after allegedly running from police in Arnold
A 39-year-old Festus man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested after Arnold Police stopped a car and the man reportedly got out and fled from officers. The man also allegedly was found with methamphetamine and fentanyl, police reported. At about 3:40 p.m. Oct. 27, officers stopped a 2021 Kia...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County SWAT team called in to assist in Pevely domestic incident
(Pevely) 44-year-old Jason Gene Phillips of Pevely was arrested and charged after an incident on Friday. Phillips is charged with two counts of Assault 1st Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of Domestic Assault 2nd Degree. He is being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Jail without bond. After a victim reported a domestic-related assault in which Phillips was the suspect, three Pevely Police Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Old State Road South to investigate. Officers located Phillips who was holding a shotgun. Phillips initially complied with the officers’ demands to relinquish his shotgun. But when he failed to comply with further commands, he was sprayed with OC (commonly referred to as pepper spray). Phillips retrieved the shotgun, and as he turned toward the officers, one officer fired his weapon. Phillips allegedly fired toward the officers who retreated and called for assistance. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was able to apprehend Phillips without injuries to him or the officers. The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident as requested by the Pevely Police Department.
mymoinfo.com
Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel
(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
Man flees from stolen vehicle, struck and killed on I-70 EB
A carjacking ended in a fatal accident early Sunday morning.
Three people dead in separate crashes
Three people are dead after two separate accidents overnight.
St. Louis aldermen consider traffic signal safety
At a meeting later Tuesday morning, people who are working to make traffic lights safer in St. Louis County are likely to make some progress.
Man shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Tuesday night
A fatal shooting took place Tuesday night.
myleaderpaper.com
Four women face felony stealing charges after arrest in Arnold
Four women facing felony stealing charges in St. Louis County were arrested outside the Kohl’s store, 2150 Michigan Ave., in Arnold after allegedly stealing more than $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Kohl’s store, 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, in Fenton, Arnold Police reported. Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33, of...
KMOV
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The project promising to transform downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi riverfront & the global construction industry
TIF commission clears $354 million tax incentive for Chesterfield mall project. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring.
KMOV
Man dies after being found shot in parking lot of North City tire shop
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after he was found shot in the parking lot of a tire shop in North City Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man in his 30s was found wounded in the parking lot of Mitchell Tire Repair at the intersection of Harney and Union just after 5 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man hurt in accident on Old Hwy. 21
An Imperial man was hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday, Nov. 19, on Old Hwy. 21 in the Meramec Heights area between Arnold and Fenton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mark Koester, 62, was driving a 2011 Ford F150 north on Old Hwy. 21 at Happy Lane at 9 p.m. when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree, then the pickup overturned, eventually coming to rest off the right side of the road.
kjluradio.com
Outbuilding in Gerald destroyed by fire
An outbuilding in Gerald is destroyed in a first-alarm fire. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District says crews were called to a fully-involved structure fire in the 600 block of Springfield Avenue Sunday. When they arrived, they found heavy fire conditions coming from an outbuilding. The fire was quickly brought under control.
