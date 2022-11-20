ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Club Q donations: GoFundMe verifies fundraisers

By Sarah Ferguson
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Communications team at GoFundMe is closely monitoring the platform with its Trust & Safety team for fundraisers that have started following the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs .

“Our hearts are with the Colorado Springs community during this time. We hope you are safe and well,” stated Nathalie Granda, GoFundMe Communications Associate.

On Saturday, Nov. 19 just before Midnight, five people were killed and 18 others injured after a gunman opened fire inside the nightclub.

Club Q shooting: Heroic customers ‘subdued the gunman’

According to GoFundMe, as of Sunday, Nov. 20 there are two, verified GoFundMe fundraisers to help shooting victims. “We will continue to share verified fundraisers as we have them… We’re here to help,” stated Granda.

The following GoFundMe pages have been verified, and are safe to donate to, according to GoFundMe.

  • Support for the Club Q Families and Survivors : Faith Haug of Good Judy Garage, a small business in Denver, launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for the families of the victims killed in the tragic shooting, as well as to help those injured with medical expenses.
  • Victims of Club Q Colorado Springs Mass Shooting : Greg Resha of Colorado Springs is a former employee of Club Q. The fundraiser organizer launched a GoFundMe to help the families of the victims, as well as those who were injured.
COS officials give update on Club Q shooting

GoFundMe will continue to send updates on verified fundraisers through its platform, and FOX21 News will update this article with more information once it becomes available.

