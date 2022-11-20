ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Growing memorial outside Club Q after deadly shooting

By Sarah Ferguson
 3 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A memorial outside Club Q, the location of a deadly shooting overnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, continues to grow as the Colorado community comes together to support victims of the tragedy.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) held a news conference on Sunday at 8 a.m. and said the suspect, a 22-year-old man , was in custody and is being treated for his injuries.

>>Five dead, 18 injured in shooting at Colorado gay nightclub, police say

Authorities received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m. and responded within minutes. Five people were killed and 18 others were injured, according to CSPD.

The memorial outside Club Q showed a sign that read “Love over Hate,” with bouquets of flowers spread across the sidewalk.

>>Club Q shooting: Heroic customers “subdued the gunman”

At least two people inside Club Q fought and subdued the suspect, according to police. Club Q released a statement, thanking the patrons. “We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Related
Biden calls veteran credited with taking down Club Q gunman

President Biden on Tuesday called Richard Fierro, an Army veteran who has been credited with taking down the gunman inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden personally thanked Fierro “for his bravery and for his just instinct to act.” “The president just moments ago […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Chasten Buttigieg tells Boebert to ‘Get off Twitter’ after Colorado shooting

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, accused Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of encouraging the hate that led to Saturday’s deadly shooting in Colorado and told her to “Get off Twitter.” Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured after a shooter, believed to be 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, opened […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
