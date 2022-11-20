Win by 97! CNU women match record for margin of victory, points

Nationally-ranked Captains women’s basketball team rolls, 120-23, over Goucher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Christopher Newport’s women’s basketball team matched program records for points in a game and its margin of victory in its 120-23 win over Goucher Saturday.

The 97-point margin of victory and the 120 points overall by the Captains match program records set Jan. 19, 1991 against Averett. Christopher Newport also scored 120 points against Wesley College in a Nov. 30, 1990 game.

The 73 points the Captains scored in the first half is tied for eighth-highest in NCAA Division III history for a half. It’s also the most points they’ve scored in a half since 1991.

As a team, the Captains made 15 3-pointers in a team-record 37 attempts in shooting 40.5% from distance and 55.7% from the field (44-of-79).

Christopher Newport (5-0), ranked fourth in the country in Division III, raced out to a 45-6 first quarter lead, scoring the game’s first 21 points, and extended its lead to 73-12 over Goucher (1-4) at halftime.

Six Captains scored in double-figures, led by Hannah Kaloi’s 18 points. Lauren Fortescue and Katy Rader each added 14, Anaya Simmons (Jamestown HS, Williamsburg, Va.) had 13, Alexia Lindsey(Princess Anne HS, Virginia Beach, Va.) had 12 and Ashley Stedman added 10. Kaloi also led the team in rebounds with eight, while Gabbi San Diego had six assists.

No one for Christopher Newport played for more than 18 minutes, with none of its starters going more than 15 minutes.

Christopher Newport next plays in Raleigh, N.C. against William Peace, a team it beat by 75 points at home last year.

