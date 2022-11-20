Sebring club holds model railroad open house

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — The Sebring Model Railroad Club honors national Model Railroad Month Club every year with its two-weekend open house event.

It’s stationed at an old railroad depot in Sebring on Pennsylvania Avenue. But it all started 70 years ago in a Salem man’s garage.

Club president Dennis Sautters said in around 1975, the club made the decision to expand.

“Saw that this depot was vacant and might be torn down and they acquired it and then moved here, and then after a while of being in Sebring, they dropped the Salem Railroad Club name in favor of Sebring,” Sautters said.

The room full of model trains and displays is the result of roughly 40 years of work.

Some displays have a unique background, like the Fahnert Pottery Incorporation building which represents the history of pottery in Sebring.

Club member James Biela said the display has three main train lines.

“Right around 25 feet wide by about 40-45 feet long and it’s shaped like an E, because you have three loops,” Biela said.

The club is adding a waterfront addition to its display that will include a car float, a crane that transfers merchandise from the boats to the railroad cars and vice-versa and a little Krusty Krab restaurant.

Each member gets to build and contribute to the scenes in the display.

“There’s a refinery, there’s a coal plant, there’s a coal mine. So it’s all interchangeable. You can run from the coal mine to the coal plant, you can run from the mountain to town to the lumber yard,” Biela said.

There is even a special train display to honor service members. The members of the club said it’s so fun to share their love of trains in a unique and creative way.

Sunday marked the last day for the open house. but Sautters invites anyone to stop by on Sunday afternoons when they meet to see the display.

More information about the club is available on its Facebook page.

