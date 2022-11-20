ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Sunday No Huddle (11-20-22)

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CfUkl_0jHuJJqF00

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCIA)– On this episode of the Sunday No Huddle, Andy Olson and Robert Rosenthal discuss the Illini’s loss to No. 3 ranked Michigan on the road. The discuss who was effective on offense and defense to almost pull off a win against the Wolverines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Buzzer Beatin’ Wolverines

WCIA — In episode 155 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Andy Olson is joined by Marlee Wierda to breakdown the Illini’s close loss to No. 3 Michigan at the Big House. Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Buzzer-Beatin-Wolverines-w-Marlee-Wierda-e1r24so
ANN ARBOR, MI
WCIA

Illini fall to Michigan in last minute of game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCIA) — Illinois football lose in the last few seconds of the game to Michigan after a field goal put the Wolverines ahead with 9 seconds left 19-17. With 3:14 seconds left in the game, Illinois needed just two first downs to put the game on ice and complete its biggest upset […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini volleyball beats Michigan State

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball have won their last two matches in a row, host Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign. Michigan State won the first set 25-20, but Illinois retaliated in the second winning 25-22. Illinois won set three 26-24 and set four to win 3-1, 25-18. Raina Terry led for the Illini […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini football looking to break November losing streak in Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mi. (WCIA) –Illinois has a tough game on the road against undefeated #3 Michigan. The importance of Saturday’s game took a big step up for the Illini after back to back losses to begin November. It will certainly be an emotional day, as Bret Bielema will be on the sideline just 48 hours […]
ANN ARBOR, MI
WCIA

WCIA

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy