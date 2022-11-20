Sunday No Huddle (11-20-22)
On this episode of the Sunday No Huddle, Andy Olson and Robert Rosenthal discuss the Illini's loss to No. 3 ranked Michigan on the road. The discuss who was effective on offense and defense to almost pull off a win against the Wolverines.
