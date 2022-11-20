Sunday No Huddle (11-20-22)

ANN ARBOR, Mi. (WCIA) –Illinois has a tough game on the road against undefeated #3 Michigan. The importance of Saturday’s game took a big step up for the Illini after back to back losses to begin November. It will certainly be an emotional day, as Bret Bielema will be on the sideline just 48 hours […]

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO