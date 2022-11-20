ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Madison Avenue tower reopens with leafy oasis under glass canopy

By Steve Cuozzo
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAylt_0jHuJ2v900

Midtown strollers might blink when they pass 550 Madison Ave., the landmarked office tower that’s been redesigned and repositioned by the Olayan Group.

The tower’s block-long public arcade between East 55th and 56th streets, closed for several years, reopened last week twice as large as its gloomy enclosed predecessor and transformed by inspired landscaping .

The open-air, half-acre urban garden designed by Snohetta sits beneath a 70-foot-high glass canopy. As if taking cues from the High Line or Little Island, it boasts 48 trees, 200 shrubs, 6,300 bulb plants, “10,000 herbaceous understory plants,” plus three food kiosks and lots of seats. Sinuous curves and varied elevations soften the arcade’s rectilinear proportions.

The 41-story tower is 50% leased to office tenants such as Chubb, Hermes, and Corsair Capital.

Kastle

A New York Times story about trouble in the office-tower world last week cited the Kastle Back-to-Work Barometer’s wildly incomplete estimate of under-50% physical office occupancy in New York City.

The article did include Bill Rudin’s rebuttal that his buildings were 65% occupied. But it missed the larger picture that we’ve reported: Kastle counts entry swipes only at buildings that use its security services . Their sample includes few of the largest real estate empires which own or manage most of the best buildings. They’re disproportionately home to financial and law firms which have more people at their desks than other kinds of companies.

Kastle doesn’t count heads at properties of SL Green, Vornado, Boston Properties, Brookfield, Rockefeller Group, Related Companies, Tishman Speyer, Silverstein Properties and Rudin Management; nor bank-owned headquarters towers such as JP Morgan Chase’s 383 Madison Ave.; nor One World Trade Center, One Vanderbilt or the Empire State Building.

With so many giant holes in its survey, why do the media continue to cite Kastle’s data as gospel?

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn Heights condo tops borough’s luxury market

Deals slowed but prices remained strong last week in Brooklyn’s luxury market. Another 14 homes asking $2 million or more — seven townhouses, five condos and two co-ops — went into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report. That’s the same number as the previous week.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

12 Exciting Things To Do In Hudson Yards

Table Of Contents Often viewed as “a city within a city,” Hudson Yards boasts impressive architecture, over 100 shops and restaurants, a cultural center, and some of NYC’s most iconic destinations such as Edge and The Vessel. There’s a seemingly endless amount of things to do in the neighborhood, and to help you figure out where to head to first, we’re sharing the best of the neighborhood. Here’s our inside scoop: La Mercerie hosts an absolutely delicious weekend brunch from 10a.m. – 3p.m. where you can indulge on a French twist on all your fav breakfast classics, such as crêpes, Croque Monsieur, and, of course, croissants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

The Best Ramen in NYC

Yes, you can technically cook ramen at home in three to four minutes, but slurping some broth that takes hours—even days—to make is a whole different experience. New kinds of ramen seem to be popping up in the city each week, made with everything from brisket and Wagyu beef to bone marrow and black garlic oil. Save those instant noodles in your pantry for the next time you forget to buy groceries, and head to one of these places for an exceptional bowl of soup that you couldn't make yourself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cntraveler.com

Midtown Dining is Back With 8 Exciting New Restaurants—Just in Time for the Holidays

Midtown. Just the word can make a New Yorker's skin start to crawl—their mind immediately going to the chaos that is Times Square, its American chain restaurants, and hordes of tourists. If your office is located there, you'll know that workers rush in at 9 and leave promptly at 5 to escape to more resident-friendly, and frankly cooler, parts of town. But perhaps New Yorkers could learn a thing or two from tourists because, after all, when one thinks of the Big Apple, it's the historic skyscrapers, bright lights, and storied restaurants like Patsy's (where Frank Sinatra had a secret entrance) and the King Cole Bar (which saw the likes of Salvador Dalí and Marilyn Monroe) that come to mind. And, for most of us, that's what brought us here in the first place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ Spotlight

NJ takes another swipe at congestion pricing

Lawmakers add a further protest to plan to charge drivers more. New Jersey lawmakers are once again registering their formal concern with New York’s plan to begin charging a “congestion toll” when motorists enter Manhattan’s central business district, including from New Jersey’s side of the Hudson River.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Review: Edward Hopper’s art showcases his hatred for NYU

Edward Hopper’s 1945 painting “August in the City” depicts the side view of a rounded window protruding from an elegant brownstone. The urban house, adorned with yellow curtains and marvelous architectural moldings, basks in the sunlight of a summer day in the city. This scene, along with the rest of his paintings, shows Hopper’s unique understanding and appreciation of New York City, as well as his desire to keep that spirit intact.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkfamily.com

Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022

Nothing rings in the holiday season like a Christmas tree lighting! Check out these tree lightings around New York and kick off the holiday season the right way with your family. Holiday Road Trips for NYC Families!. Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022. Manhattan. Bank of America Winter Village...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC residents hold hearing on possible Con Edison increases

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — As the cold weather arrives, people take a closer look at their utility bills. Con Edison has already notified customers that higher supply prices will mean increased bills this winter. The utility also applied for a rate increase from the state of New York this year. The delivery rate increase proposals are 9.6% for electric […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

New York Mets Owner Wants To Double-Down On Stadium Area

As reported here last Thursday, a new soccer stadium for the NYC Football Club will be constructed just outside of Citi Field in the Willets Point area of Queens in New York City. As reported, the project includes a 250-room hotel and 2,500 housing units. Developing the surrounding area of the Mets home ballpark and the U.S. Open Tennis Center is a major win for New York sports fans. Now it looks like Amazin's billionaire owner Steve Cohen is looking for his own win.
QUEENS, NY
Secret NYC

A Massive Wellness Oasis Offering Spa Treatments From Around The World Is Coming To Brooklyn

And lucky for us, WORLD SPA, a brand new 50,000-square-foot urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn this December, providing NYers with the ultimate destination to relax and unwind. True to its name, the new wellness oasis will bring traditional and cultural spa treatments, practices, and rituals from around the world straight to Brooklyn! The decor itself is enough to transport visitors straight out of NYC, handmade Moroccan and Turkish tiles adorn the hammams, while authentic Kelo pine from Northern Europe was used to create  the saunas and banyas. Across three floors, self care enthusiasts will get to treat themselves to Eastern European banyas, Finnish saunas, Turkish and Moroccan hammams (a type of steam bath), cleansing Himalayan salt therapy, Japanese onsens (hot springs), infared rooms, saunas, steam rooms, and pools.
BROOKLYN, NY
Transportation Today News

Gov. Hochul announces $4.2B for JFK terminal construction project

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that a new $4.2 terminal at New York City’s JFK International Airport will move forward once. The terminal, a state-of-the-art, 1.2 million square foot, 10-gate terminal, is anticipated to open its first gates in 2026 and be completed in 2028, officials said. “JFK International – the nation’s door […] The post Gov. Hochul announces $4.2B for JFK terminal construction project appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Schuckman Realty Is Retained as Exclusive Broker for New City Shopping Center

The New City Center's new owners have retained Schuckman Realty as the exclusive broker for retail leasing of the 125,000-square-foot shopping center located at N. Main Street in New City. According to the Rockland County Business Journal, the shopping center was recently purchased by a joint venture as reported in...
NEW CITY, NY
CBS New York

FDNY investigating fire at Bronx temple

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is investigating a fire that damaged a religious temple in the Bronx.It happened at Beth-El, the House of Yahweh on Park Avenue in the Morrisania section Tuesday afternoon.The fire appears to have started on the second floor, severely damaging a classroom and pastor's office.Part of the ceiling also came down.Nobody was inside at the time.We're told the temple's main area of worship on the ground floor was largely spared."I'm sorry that it happened. I'm glad it wasn't any worse than how it is now. Hopefully, we'll be able to have it looking better," Pastor Jonathan Mickens said.The pastor says the temple has been in the neighborhood for 25 years.He plans on holding services over Zoom for the next few weeks but hopes to welcome people back to the building soon.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy