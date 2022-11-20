ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jamaal Williams takes over NFL's rushing TD lead with his 3rd of the game in Week 11

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSNGK_0jHuIza200

It’s been a very long time since the Detroit Lions have had anyone near the NFL lead in any rushing offense category. But in Week 11, the Lions now have the league leader in rushing touchdowns.

Jamaal Williams seized the rushing TD lead from Cleveland All-Pro Nick Chubb when Williams scored his third touchdown of the game against the New York Giants. The 1-yard run off right tackle was Williams’ 12th rushing TD of the season.

Williams scored the league-leading touchdown on his 10th carry of the game. Williams now has multiple TDs in five of the Lions’ 10 games this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown

The Raiders had fun on Sunday for the first time in weeks after they beat the Broncos in Denver. After the game, quarterback Derek Carr kept the good times rolling. He offered a hilarious Twitter retort to an ex-teammate who supplied the Raiders with plenty of bad vibes during his short tenure. Carr responded to a tweet from ex-All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, who signed with the Raiders in 2019 but was waived by the team before he played a game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans ripped George Pickens for his hit that got him ejected at the end of Bengals-Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell at home to the Cincinnati Bengals, 37-30, on Sunday in what was another heated battle between these two AFC North rivals. There was one play near the end of the game that looked to go a step to far, however, and NFL fans were not impressed. It also lead to Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens being ejected from the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released

It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions final injury report for Week 12: 5 regular starters are out

The final injury report for the Detroit Lions for Thursday’s matchup at Ford Field against the Buffalo Bills is not good news for the upset-minded Lions. The combination of a physically taxing win over the New York Giants and a short week to recover took its toll. Both starting guards, Evan Brown and Jonah Jackson, will miss the game with injuries. So will top CB Jeff Okudah, who is out with a brain injury suffered in New York.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 12

The NFL hierarchy after Week 11 (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) The Colts let middle part and the Eagles wound up 9-1. The Jets punted to the Patriots and Marcus Jones deposited them in fourth place in the AFC East. And San Francisco took care of business in Mexico. Just another weekend in the NFL. As we move ahead to Week 12, here is how all 32 teams stack up...32. Houston Texans (1-8-1, lost to Washington Commanders) (Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports) One has to start wondering if this organization is going to give Lovie Smith the same treatment it gave David...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy