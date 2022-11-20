Read full article on original website
NFL needs to do right by Buccaneers legend after announcement
This is the time; the NFL can’t let another year go by without letting Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber into the Hall of Fame. Every year that Ronde Barber stays out of the Hall of Fame hurts the validity of the establishment. The Buccaneers great deserves every bit of the honor that comes from being in the most prestigious group for the sport.
Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts lost on a dirty, unnecessary hit by Bears safety
As you have probably heard by now, the Atlanta Falcons’ star tight end, Kyle Pitts, may be out for the rest of the year due to a torn MCL in his knee. The torn ligament came on a play where he caught a pass over the middle and as he turned to run after the catch, the Chicago Bears safety submarined right into his knees. It was a dirty and completely unnecessary play that should have never happened.
Kadarius Toney gives Chiefs another WR injury concern
A hamstring injury for Kadarius Toney is giving the Kansas City Chiefs another injury concern at position that’s already taken a lot of hits. Shortly before halftime against their game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced that wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been designated as questionable to return. That’s because the Chiefs watched him leave the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury.
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
Bills vs. Lions Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving Day officially begins at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET when the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions kick-off the first NFL game of the day. I know you're just going to be sitting around eating food and watching the game, so why not place a few extra bets for fun? That's where same game parlays come into play.
Browns field vandalized: Police investigating after vehicle drove on grass playing surface
At some point overnight Monday, someone broke into the stadium and drove a vehicle onto the grass playing surface.
Potential WR transfer would provide Miami football with more size
Texas A&M Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong who previously announced his entry into the transfer portal tweeted on Tuesday that after a conversation with general manager Alonzo Highsmith he received an offer from the Miami football program. Armstrong has 62 receptions for 1020 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022. Armstrong...
