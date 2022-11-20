ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Repeat offender on parole with 30 prior arrests robs, hits NYC straphanger with cane: police sources

By Joe Marino, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
 6 days ago

A suspect with at least 30 prior arrests and still on parole for assault was just busted for robbing a Manhattan straphanger and smashing him over the head with a cane, police sources told The Post.

The 21-year-old victim was aboard a southbound No. 3 train at the 148th Street subway station shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday when suspect Darien Bailey, 39, grabbed his AirPods and ran, sources said.

The victim chased the culprit off the train at the station and got into a scuffle with him there, with the assailant slamming him twice in the head with a cane before cops were able to step in, sources said.

Bailey was charged with second-degree assault in the incident.

Darien Bailey allegedly grabbed the victim’s AirPods and ran.

The victim refused medical attention at the station, the sources said.

According to sources, Bailey has 30 previous busts, including for grand larceny, resisting arrest and assault. His arrests include a grand larceny bust Nov. 3, robbery, assault busts in June and a petty larceny arrest in January.

He is on parole till February 2026 for an assault case, sources said.

A straphanger was robbed and smashed with a cane in Upper Manhattan on Saturday.
His mental history includes eight reported incidents of being emotionally disturbed or suicidal, sources said.

Saturday’s attack was just the latest in a rash of transit crimes in the city in recent weeks, including the unprovoked attack on an MTA subway cleaner in Lower Manhattan and on a 10-year-old girl and her mother aboard a Bronx train.

Comments / 21

Meredith Benjamin
6d ago

Sue mayor Hochol and the judges. Hochol said she would look into the problems and is egnoring her promise.

Reply(1)
5
Benny Brick
6d ago

A grand larceny bust on Nov 3rd., robbery & assault bust in June and petty larceny arrest in January, all while on parole until now 2026 for a previous assault case, now what is wrong with this picture???🤔

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Man shoves, punches NYPD officers in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly got into a fight with two officers in Brooklyn on Friday, punching one in the face. According to authorities, at around 4:20 p.m., two uniformed police officers were patrolling on foot near the intersection of Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush. when they spotted the suspect obstructing traffic.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man arrested for Brooklyn psychiatric facility death: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man has been arrested on Friday for the death of Shakim Devega, 28, who was found unresponsive in the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in September, police announced. Tysheen Ashby, 33, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder charges, according to NYPD. Police said an investigation revealed trauma to Devega’s neck and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Two people robbed on the No. 3 train: police

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — While riding on the No. 3 train heading north, two women were robbed Wednesday morning, police announced Saturday. The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train around 3 a.m., when two unknown people pulled out a knife and demanded the victims give them their property, according to police. The […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Queens, Brooklyn NYPD cops forced from jobs for failing to probe cases, faking investigations

Two NYPD officers were forced to retire after the department discovered they lied about investigating cases, including domestic violence and drug complaints, department documents say. Officer Eric Cabrera was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica when he improperly closed 25 investigations in 2019 — including numerous domestic violence cases — by making false entries in the department’s ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Two kids dead, mother in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Editor’s Note: Police sources initially said the father was in custody, but police later clarified he was not in custody. MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two young boys are dead and their mother has been taken into custody in the Bronx, police confirmed to PIX11 News on Saturday. The boys, ages 11 months old […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman pushed onto subway tracks during fight in Brooklyn: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A woman was pushed onto the train tracks after a fight at the Rockaway Avenue subway station in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to the NYPD. The 38-year-old woman was standing on the C train platform around 3:20 a.m. when she got into a fight with two other women, police explained. In […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need Help

Subway rider tries taking a child off of the train. NYPD investigate.Photo byNYPD Crime Stoppers. Wednesday morning at the 34th Street subway stop, a man tried grabbing a 10-year-old boy by the legs and pulling the child off the subway train. NYPD is investigating the attempted kidnapping and they're asking for help tracking down the perpetrator.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man charged with murder in death at Kingsboro Psychiatric Center

NEW YORK - A man has been charged with murder in connection to a death last month at Kingsboro Psychiatric Center, according to the New York City Police Department. Tysheen Ashby, 33, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with murder following an investigation. Police responded to a 911 call back...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Gunman caught on video shooting Bronx gas station worker in the head

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a gunman who was caught in a shocking video shooting a Bronx gas station worker in the head at point-blank range on Tuesday. According to authorities, at around 7 p.m. the suspect approached a locked Sunoco station on Boston Road. Videos shows...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Girl, 14, struck by stray bullet outside Bronx playground, NYPD says

A14-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a Bronx playground on Thanksgiving, cops said Friday. The teen was near the basketball courts outside the New York City Housing Authority’s Edenwald Houses by the corner of Schieffelin Ave. and E. 225th St. about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when shots rang out, police said. A stray bullet hit the girl in the right leg. She was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center. ...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

