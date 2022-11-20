MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Commission certified the county’s 2022 general election results at its regular meeting Wednesday. “Thanks again to our county clerk and our elections division for pulling off another flawless election,” Commissioner Sean Sikora said. "We certified the results today … [It] doesn't take a genius to figure out the 2024 elections already started with a number of national races being announced. But hopefully we can, at the county level, we can just get back to business.”

