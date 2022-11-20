ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WV

Monongalia County (West Virginia) Commission certifies election results

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Commission certified the county’s 2022 general election results at its regular meeting Wednesday. “Thanks again to our county clerk and our elections division for pulling off another flawless election,” Commissioner Sean Sikora said. "We certified the results today … [It] doesn't take a genius to figure out the 2024 elections already started with a number of national races being announced. But hopefully we can, at the county level, we can just get back to business.”
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Ada Belle Riley Raines

Ada Belle Riley Raines, 98, of Camden, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, November 18, 2022 at Genesis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Glenville, WV. She was born July 6, 1924, in Upshur County, daughter of the late Sherman and Charity Rebecca Riley. She was preceded in...
CAMDEN, WV
The Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The film projector never lies ... or dies. Even though a season may be all but over, fans heading to the exits (or never showing up), and carping at all-time levels, our trusty viewing device continues to whirl. And believe it or not, it still shows things worth seeing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Ice skating and Miracle on Main coming to Weston

The most wonderful time of the year is kicking off in Lewis County in huge ways, complete with parades, festivals, and ice skating. Yes, ice skating is coming here beginning Friday, Nov. 25 and ending Sunday, Dec. 4. The mobile rink is currently being installed at Holt Square in Weston.
WESTON, WV
Frosty.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - West Virginia University Potomac State College is joining forces w…
KEYSER, WV
Sports Briefs

CLEVELAND — The Fairmont State men’s and women’s swimming teams wrapped up competition at the Magnus Cup Invitational on Saturday (Nov. 19) at Busbey Natatorium on the campus of Cleveland State. During the event, the Cleveland State staff recognized three members of the Fairmont State swimming program...
CLEVELAND, OH
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 11/22/22

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley explains the tactics and mechanics of defending after a big play, or against tempo offenses, and how narrow the margin is between a big play for either side. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
MORGANTOWN, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Doug Nester 11/22/22

West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester says he has not decided about returning for the 2022 season, and notes that he is one of several people in the offensive line room are either engaged or married. "We're all pretty much in love," he joked.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Ice skating schedule

Weston Public Skating is brought to you by the City of Weston’s Parks and Recreation, located at Holt’s Community Square on Main Avenue, Downtown Weston. A $3 contribution is recommended. A 30 minutes time limit may be imposed if there is high demand. A legal guardian MUST be present to sign a waiver for children. Dates for skating include,
WESTON, WV
LCHS Wrestlers to serve as "Minute-Mentors" to Junior Wrestlers

New Lewis County High School wrestling coach Larry Bush has made it a point to get his team involved in the community with volunteer days, and now comes the launch of a new program designed to enable LCHS wrestlers to help out the future of the program by helping out Lewis County Junior Wrestlers as “Minute-Mentors.”
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
What's Happening

Breakfast with Santa: First Baptist Church in Westernport will be hosting Breakfast with Santa Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at the church. Pancakes, sausage, juice and chocolate milk. Santa will have a prize for everyone and will be reading a story. There will also be a craft time. All ages welcome.
WESTERNPORT, MD
WVU men's basketball must find its identity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What some may see as a fault in this year’s West Virginia University basketball team could well be what makes its special season end. See, right now as it goes into the prestigious Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, beginning with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against Purdue, it is a team in search of its identity.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Bigger and more experienced: Minuteman basketball works for improvement in 2022-23 season.

Last season, the Lewis County High School Minuteman basketball team fielded a young team that saw several underclassmen play key roles in a season that ended witha 3-16 mark. The Minutemen are hoping that the experience gained last season will help the team, which boasts a lot of size and raw talent, improve in the 2022-23 season.
It's that time again: Another obligatory "What I'm thankful for" column

It’s that time of year again folks. It’s Thanksgiving week — a short deadline week in which I shamelessly harvest all the lowest hanging fruit so I can just chill out and relax. In all seriousness, I’ve really grown to love Thanksgiving as I’ve aged. I have...

