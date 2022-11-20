ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reyna scores 27, Campbell routs Kennesaw State 85-61

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Juan Reyna’s 27 points helped Campbell defeat Kennesaw State 85-61 on Sunday.

Reyna shot 7 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Fighting Camels (3-2).

Anthony Dell’Orso added 18 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for Campbell. Jesus Carralero scored 16 with seven rebounds.

Chris Youngblood led the way for the Owls (4-2) with 17 points. Terrell Burden added 15 points.

Campbell’s next game is Wednesday against Jacksonville at home. Kennesaw State visits VCU on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

