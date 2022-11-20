ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons Star TE Kyle Pitts Suffers Knee Injury vs. Bears; Will He Return?

By Daniel Flick
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0TcK_0jHuHW8s00

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts went to the locker room after a low hit from Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson.

It's officially "hold your breath" time for the Atlanta Falcons .

After catching an 18-yard pass over the middle, Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts took a helmet to his left knee from Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson during Sunday's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium .

Pitts stayed down for a short second after the hit before getting up, but later returned to the turf as the Falcons' trainers came to his side.

The 22-year-old stood up and jogged off the field on his own power, doing high knees on the sideline and looking fairly healthy ... but after a trip to the blue medical tent on the sideline, Pitts trudged to Atlanta's locker room without a helmet in sight.

He's officially been ruled questionable to return.

The highest drafted tight in league history, Pitts had an explosive first season, finishing with over 1,000 receiving yards, good enough for second all-time among rookie tight ends.

Pitts has gotten off to a slow start to his follow-up campaign, catching just 25 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns in nine games, missing one contest due to a hamstring injury.

However, he was in the midst of one of his better statistical games of the season against Chicago, hauling in three of five targets for 43 yards, leading Atlanta's offense in each category.

In his absence, MyCole Pruitt will see extended snaps at tight end - but there's really no replacing a player of Pitts' caliber, making his injury situation one to monitor.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts lost on a dirty, unnecessary hit by Bears safety

As you have probably heard by now, the Atlanta Falcons’ star tight end, Kyle Pitts, may be out for the rest of the year due to a torn MCL in his knee. The torn ligament came on a play where he caught a pass over the middle and as he turned to run after the catch, the Chicago Bears safety submarined right into his knees. It was a dirty and completely unnecessary play that should have never happened.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Atlanta Falcons fight way past Chicago Bears

Younghoe Koo kicked a go-ahead 53-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter and Cordarrelle Patterson set an NFL record with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown to lift the host Atlanta Falcons to a 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Patterson pieced together several key...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears open as underdogs vs. Jets in Week 12

The Chicago Bears (3-8) will battle the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break a four-game losing streak. With the Bears coming off a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) and quarterback Justin Fields nursing a left shoulder injury, oddsmakers are leaning in favor of the Jets in this Week 12 matchup.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Falcons eclipse preseason Vegas win total with victory over Bears

The Atlanta Falcons 2022 campaign has been tumultuous, with impressive wins followed by embarrassing losses like beating the 49ers and falling to the Panthers on Thursday Night Football. Still, for the most part, the team has outpaced preseason expectations. Some outlets went as far as to say the Falcons would finish the season with the league’s worst record and own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft cycle.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Patriots-Vikings injury report: David Andrews limited on Tuesday

New England Patriots center and co-captain David Andrews is as tough as they come. Despite suffering a thigh injury that was rumored to potentially be season-ending, Andrews was a limited participant in the Patriots' Tuesday practice. His presence backs up the report that he wants to play through the injury if possible.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings have little time to brood over their embarrassing debacle against the Dallas Cowboys. On Thanksgiving Day, they take the field at US Bank Stadium again, hoping to exercise the demons of this past Sunday. Their opponents in front of the primetime cameras on Thursday night are the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Pacers rout Magic 123-102 behind Mathurin

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 123-102 rout of the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton had a double-double with 18 points and 14 assists as Indiana won its fifth consecutive game. T.J. McConnell, who had missed his four 3-point attempts in his first 14 games was 3-for-3 from behind the arc en route to 19 points. He also had 10 assists.. Oshae Brissett scores had 18 points as the Pacers bench accounted for 71 points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy