ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside The Dodgers

Elton John: How To Watch Sir Elton’s Final Concert at Dodger Stadium on Live Stream

By Chloe Clark
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8FgU_0jHuHMYq00

How to watch the Grammy Award winning singer's performance with rumored guest Britney Spears

Live from Dodger Stadium, Elton John will be performing his final concert, available for all to watch only on Disney+ this Sunday, November 20.

Disney+ is available for download on most TV streaming services like Roku, FireStick, and more. Fans will need a subscription to the streaming service to watch.

As one of the best-selling artists of all time, the Grammy Award winning singer is providing his worldwide fans the opportunity to experience and celebrate his legendary career live, from anywhere.

Among his many accolades, he has more than fifty Top 40 hits in the US Billboard 100, two Academy Awards, five Grammy Awards, and two Golden Globes.

For his final North American performance, he will be sharing the stage with Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, and Brandi Carlile. It has recently been rumored that Britney Spears may be joining to perform the acoustic version of their song, Hold Me Closer.

The final farewell will kick off with Countdown to Elton Live, which features interviews with the Rocket Man, his husband/manager David Furnish, along with heartfelt messages from his peers, friends, celebrities and more.

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium will begin live streaming on Disney+ on Sunday (Nov. 20) at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT. The pre-show begins at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
SheKnows

Dolly Parton Turned Heads in This Dazzling & Form-Fitting Dress for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

It’s normal for Dolly Parton to turn heads, but no one can get over the insanely gorgeous (and grungy) dress she rocked over the weekend. On Nov 5, Parton arrived to accept her esteemed honor as one of the newest members to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. But in true Parton fashion, she arrived in style — and in punk-rock fashion at that! See the showstopping photos below: The “Jolene” songstress wowed in this black, form-fitting gown with metal chains connected all over, from head to toe. Along with the draped chains, the curve-hugging...
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Narcity USA

Pete Davidson Is Dating Emily Ratajkowski Now & The Internet Memes Are Gold

Pete Davidson has moved on and stepped back into the dating scene after the end of his ten-month relationship with Kim Kardashian, and his new beau is Emily Ratajkowski. The former Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, and the model, 31, have recently been spotted together, and an insider source confirmed to Us Weekly that "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple of months now."
News Breaking LIVE

TV Star Expecting 12th Child

Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy