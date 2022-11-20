ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comedian Adam Hills holds mock surgery as Matt Hancock remains in jungle

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0dE1_0jHuGiB100

The Last Leg host Adam Hills has held a mock political surgery in Matt Hancock’s constituency as the former health secretary remains in the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

The Australian TV presenter and comedian visited the Suffolk market town of Mildenhall on Sunday lunchtime to allow the locals the chance to raise their concerns while their MP competes on the ITV show.

Hancock has faced criticism from opposition politicians, from within his own party and has had the Tory whip suspended for joining the show at a time when Parliament is sitting.

Hills wrote on Twitter: “It was a pleasure to meet the people of Mildenhall in Suffolk today. I hope their MP does the same soon.”

In another post, he added: “Comedians shouldn’t be doing the jobs of politicians. But if they’re gonna make fools of themselves on TV, we’re gonna have to meet constituents.”

The comic said that film footage of the fake public drop-in, which he dubbed his “Rock Out With Hancock Out”, will be shown on Friday during his comedy talk show The Last Leg.

The Mildenhall Police department also tweeted their thanks to Hills for taking the time to visit the area and listen to the local residents.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak previously said Hancock’s decision to enter the jungle was not “noble” because he was failing to prioritise his “constituents and our country”.

Speaking to reporters travelling with him to the G20 summit in Bali, Mr Sunak said: “I think politics at its best can and should be actually quite noble.”

On Tuesday, campaigners flew a banner over the I’m A Celebrity campsite, reading: “Covid bereaved say get out of here!”

A spokesperson for Hancock said that the MP for West Suffolk hopes to raise awareness about his dyslexia campaign while in the jungle.

They added: “As soon as Matt’s time in camp is up, he will return to Suffolk to hold surgeries where he will catch up with his constituents and discuss matters of concern.

“Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk, and causes supporting dyslexia – including the British Dyslexia Association, off the back of his appearance.

“He will, of course, declare the amount he receives from the show to Parliament to ensure complete transparency, as normal.”

Earlier in the reality series, he also admitted to his fellow campmates that he made a “mistake” and regrets the actions that led to his resignation as health secretary and that one of his motivations for coming on the show was to seek a “bit of forgiveness” from the public.

In June last year, the MP resigned as health secretary after he was caught breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair in his ministerial office with Gina Coladangelo, who was his aide at the time.

Hills’ representatives have been contacted for comment.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Matt Hancock struggles with anagram challenge due to dyslexia on I’m A Celebrity

Matt Hancock said he found a challenge involving word play “really hard” because of his dyslexia on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!. The former health secretary undertook the latest Deals on Wheels challenge with ex-rugby player Mike Tindall in which they needed to solve an anagram.
newschain

Matt Hancock broke rules on post-ministerial jobs, Parliament watchdog says

Matt Hancock has broken Government rules by not consulting Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog before appearing on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, the body’s chairman has ruled. Lord Pickles, the Tory chair of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) – which advises on post-ministerial jobs,...
newschain

Matt Hancock discusses his diagnosis: 9 things you may not know about dyslexia

Most people have heard of dyslexia, but although 10% of the population is believed to have the condition, it can be misunderstood. Matt Hancock has now shone a spotlight on the learning difficulty by discussing his own dyslexia diagnosis with campmates in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.
newschain

Kate and Camilla in tribute to late Queen with sparkling jewels at state banquet

The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late Queen as they stepped out in Elizabeth II’s jewels for their first state banquet in their new roles. Camilla opted for the much-missed monarch’s diamond and sapphire tiara, while Kate wore a pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen, as well as Diana, Princess of Wales’s earrings.
newschain

King and South African leader voice mutual admiration for Mandela

The King and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa voiced their mutual respect and admiration for Nelson Mandela and the late Queen during the first day of the leader’s state visit. Charles welcomed Mr Ramaphosa to the UK during a ceremony of pomp and pageantry – the first state visit...
newschain

Chancellor asks Treasury to look into value of closing non-dom loophole

The Chancellor has asked the Treasury to look into how much could be raised by closing the controversial non-dom tax loophole. Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak have come under fire for refusing to abolish the arrangement for those who live in this country but pay no UK tax on their offshore income, with Labour accusing the pair of shielding the super-rich from contributing their fair share.
newschain

Speaker invites Coronation Street and Emmerdale cast to celebrate Northern drama

Coronation Street’s Sally Ann Matthews and Emmerdale’s Mark Charnock were among the soap stars invited to meet the Speaker of the House of Commons to celebrate continuing drama in the North. Sir Lindsay Hoyle invited cast members, directors, writers and crew from the two TV shows to Speaker’s...
newschain

King pays tribute to late Queen and her ties with South Africa at state banquet

The King has paid a touching tribute to the late Queen and her ties with South Africa as he hosted the nation’s president, saying she admired “its people, its vibrancy, natural beauty and diversity”. Charles spoke movingly and with humour about his mother’s long relationship with the...
newschain

United Nations official concerned males could ‘abuse’ new GRA Bill

A UN official has raised concerns that new controversial gender legislation could be abused by predatory men. Reem Alsalem, the UN special rapporteur for violence against women and girls, wrote to the UK Government this week to relay her concerns over the Bill. The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill is...
newschain

SNP president: ‘Foolish’ to think court ruling ends referendum debate

The Scottish National Party president has said that it is “foolish” to think that the Supreme Court ruling on a second independence referendum marks the end of the debate. Speaking at a pro-Irish unity event in Belfast on Wednesday, Michael Russell called the court decision that Holyrood cannot legislate for a referendum “the elephant in the room”.
newschain

Leo Varadkar urged to announce citizens’ assembly on Irish unity

Leo Varadkar has been urged to establish a citizens’ assembly on Irish unity when he returns to the office of Taoiseach next month. The call was made during a panel discussion organised by the pro-unity group Ireland’s Future, held in Belfast’s Ulster Hall. Hundreds of people who...
newschain

Political unionism adopting ‘ostrich approach’ to Irish unity, conference hears

The majority of political unionism has adopted “the ostrich approach” to the possibility of a united Ireland, a conference in Belfast has heard. The comments were made during a panel discussion organised by the pro-unity group Ireland’s Future, held in Belfast’s Ulster Hall. Speakers on the...
newschain

Olivia Attwood says she is enjoying watching I’m A Celebrity

Olivia Attwood said she is enjoying watching I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! after leaving the show early as a contestant. The former Love Island contestant, 31, was forced to withdraw from the ITV show after a routine blood test showed she had low sodium and potassium levels, while also flagging anaemia.
newschain

King adds green touch to flowers at his first state banquet

The King turned to his green credentials as he hosted the first state banquet of his reign by personally requesting only sustainable flowers be used. In the Buckingham Palace ballroom, the grand horseshoe-shaped table, set for 163 people, was decorated with blooms sourced from the palace gardens and Windsor Castle.
newschain

NHS has ‘foot on the gas’ in effort to meet key cancer target, MPs told

The NHS has a “job to do” to meet a key cancer target by March but has its “foot on the gas”, a health boss has said. In February, NHS England said the number of people waiting more than 62 days from an urgent cancer referral to starting treatment should go back to pre-pandemic levels by March 2023.
newschain

‘Voice of the Scottish people’ will not be silenced, Sturgeon tells rally

The “voice of the Scottish people” will not be silenced, Nicola Sturgeon has told independence supporters after the UK’s highest court ruled Holyrood could not legislate for a referendum. The Supreme Court announced a unanimous decision on Wednesday stating the Scottish Parliament did not have the necessary...
newschain

Richard Hammond shares 2006 crash story in hope it connects with people

Richard Hammond shared the “intimate” details of the 2006 high-speed crash that left him with serious injuries in the hope it would “connect” with people affected by brain injury. The presenter, 52, crashed a jet-powered dragster called Vampire at nearly 320mph while filming for Top Gear...
newschain

Costumes worn by Norman Wisdom and Vera Lynn to be sold at auction

Costumes and collectors’ items belonging to comedian Sir Norman Wisdom and Forces Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn are set to go under the hammer. Among the items being sold at West Sussex auction house Toovey’s on December 1 is Sir Norman’s Gump Suit made by W Snape and Son in Wolverhampton in June 1956.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy