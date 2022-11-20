Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Alessandro Michele Is Reportedly Exiting Gucci
Change is in the air at Gucci. WWD has recently reported that “well-placed sources” have indicated that creative director Alessandro Michele is slated to exit the Italian luxury brand and that the brand is expected to release a statement as early as Wednesday. Gucci nor Kering have responded...
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Kim Kardashian Embraces Red Carpet Futurism in Sculpted Couture Balenciaga Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala
Kim Kardashian attended the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 in dramatic ensemble. For the gala, Kardashian looked to Balenciaga, wearing a fitted black gown from the fashion house’s fall 2022 couture collection. The silhouette included shoulder pads, a...
fashionunited.com
The "Bella-Effect" and the K-Pop-Phenomenon: Fashion week SS23 on social media
Spring/Summer 2023 was a season of extremes: Spectacular productions, designer debuts and larger-than-life collaborations collided with a national period of mourning in England in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away just before the start of London Fashion Week. Despite the postponement of several shows, including what would turn out to be Riccardo Tisci's final show as creative director for Burberry and Raf Simons' return to the English capital, the overall mood seemed relatively positive - perhaps because most of the shows returned to an in-person catwalk experience this season. Many designers focused on show-stopping moments with international celebrities, not so much to attract buyers and journalists but rather to cause a stir on social media.
Alessandro Michele’s Best Gucci Looks in Street Style
Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci, the Italian luxury goods company that he helmed from 2015 to today. His time at the brand will be remembered for name-in-lights collaborations with the likes of Dapper Dan and Harry Styles, as well as brands such as Balenciaga and Adidas. Few labels have been as popular in our street style pictures. Scroll through to see famous faces from A$AP Rocky and Rihanna to IU in their best Gucci looks.
Alessandro Michele leaves Gucci after seven years as creative director
Alessandro Michele is relinquishing his role as the creative director of Gucci. The French group Kering, which owns Gucci among other luxury brands, announced his departure on Wednesday. Michele has held the role since 2015. In a statement, Kering’s chair and chief executive, François-Henri Pinault, thanked Michele for his seven-year...
todaynftnews.com
Artist Valfré signs with WME talent agency for Instagram’s NFT campaign
NFTs are nothing new to Valfré, who grew up in the border community of Playas De Tijuana, which is close to the Mexican-American border and is located beneath San Diego. In April, she released Valfrélandia, a 600-piece collection of hand-drawn character types. Additionally, Valfré runs a sizable business...
todaynftnews.com
Laya Matikshara sells her first art on NFT for $1 million
Laya Matikshara sells her first art on NFT for $1 million on Foundation. Her work ‘What If the moon has Life?’ was sold for 0.39 ETH . She further added that the Metaverse is the following big social media. One of the recent artworks, ‘What If Moon has...
todaynftnews.com
GODA’s Hilma af Klint NFT auction comes to end, artist’s family criticizes the drop
The recent NFT launch by the Gallery of Digital Assets or GODA, co-founded by Pharrell Williams in 2022, was stuck in a controversy upon receiving complaints from descendants of the late artist. On Monday, an auction was launched by GODA for tokenized digital recreations of Hilma af Klint, the noteworthy...
voguebusiness.com
How luxury brands can tap into the Indian diaspora
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. This year, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was named global brand ambassador for both Louis Vuitton and Cartier. The two behemoths sent a strong message in appointing the star to the international stage: India, as well as the Indian diaspora, are a focus for the global luxury industry.
A Versace Retrospective, Australian Fashion Laureates Winners
ICONS ONLY: Twenty-five years after his death, Gianni Versace is the subject of an upcoming retrospective at the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands that bills itself as the largest exhibition of the Italian fashion designer’s work. The exhibition features women’s and men’s outfits, accessories, fabrics, drawings, interior designs and show footage from Versace’s heyday in the 1990s, sourced from the archives of leading private collectors of his work. The Versace family and company are not involved and did not endorse the event.More from WWDBrunello Cucinelli Men's Spring 2023Stella McCartney Resort 2023Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2022 Visitors will be able to see iconic...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 5-Gucci's creative director Michele to step down - sources
PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Creative director Alessandro Michele is leaving Kering's star label Gucci after seven years, two sources said on Wednesday, with his departure following tensions between him and Kering's senior management, one of the sources said. They said the French luxury group is expected to confirm the...
theindustry.fashion
Vestiaire Collective bans the resale of fast fashion on its platform
Vestiaire Collective is to ban the resale of fast fashion on its global platform as part of its mission to "fight fashion waste". It has timed the move to co-incide with the Black Friday bonanza sales period and it is part of its "Better Friday" movement. To promote the initiative it has adopted the hashtag #saynotofastfashion.
todaynftnews.com
Top 5 MMORPG Blockchain Games For 2023
The evolution of the video game industry is on the cusp of ushering in a new era of gaming. Video game developers are now beginning to accept that the blockchain-based concept of gaming that rewards all parties is the future. For that reason, mainstream gaming companies are now developing web3...
todaynftnews.com
Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr becomes an RPC provider to the Sui blockchain
In a recent announcement, it has come to the surface that Ankr, one of the leading Web3 infrastructure providers in the world, has become an RPC (Remote Procedure Call) provider to the Sui blockchain. This will allow the creators and developers to build Web3 experiences for the next billion users.
Harper's Bazaar
#TheBrand | Marina Raphael on how a good handbag should be a "conversation starter"
Each month, we look into an exciting and innovative label that is taking the fashion world by storm in our regular feature #TheBrand. This time, we turn the spotlight on handbag designer Marina Raphael whose glitzy accessories have found an A-list fanbase. “A good handbag should be a conversation starter,”...
todaynftnews.com
Magic Eden integrates with Polygon, has eyes on expanding blockchain gaming
Polygon has recently joined non-crypto firms such as Starbucks, Instagram, Disney, Robinhood and Strip to incorporate Web3 into businesses. Magic Eden has $2.5 billion in overall NFT trade volume till date. Magic Eden’s entry into Polygon will have a marketplace and launchpad which will be live in the coming month...
todaynftnews.com
Bybit NFT Marketplace is reaching milestones every day
As it prepares for even greater success in 2023, the Bybit NFT Marketplace is commemorating several amazing accomplishments. A one-stop shop for listing and exchanging NFTs, including those related to digital art, collectibles, GameFi, the metaverse, and more, is the Bybit NFT Marketplace. The Marketplace, which debuted in January 2022,...
Borsalino Appoints Veteran Hat Designer as Its Head of Style
NEW HAT: As part of its continued revamp, storied hatmaker Borsalino has named industry veteran Jacopo Politi its head of style, a newly created role within the company. Politi quietly joined the Alessandria, Italy-based company last April, taking over the creative studio, previously helmed by Giacomo Santucci, brand curator and a member of Borsalino’s steering committee, who’s remaining with the company in the same role.More from WWDPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Politi has a track record in the industry as a hat designer and consultant for several luxury brands, including...
In Style
A Brief History of Valentino
With nearly six decades at the top of the fashion industry, Valentino remains one of the most recognizable brands in the world. A consistent staple in film and on the red carpet, its become synonymous with high fashion and has been since its early days. Valentino's namesake is not just...
