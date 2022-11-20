Read full article on original website
Vinnie Hager announces digital collectible partnership with Instagram
Meta recently announced that instagram is in the works of allowing selling NFTs with polygons on its platform. Vinnie Hager via twitter on 21st November, 2022, announces its first digital collectible partnership with Instagram. The name of the digital collectible is ‘Lollygagging’ which is a limited edition of 25 unique...
Nike & Reebok file NFT & metaverse trademarks, Ticketmaster & Playboy become registered trademarks
Trademark applications are raining! As the year is approaching its end, a considerable rise in trademark applications has been seen. On November 21, Ticketmaster became a registered trademark for NFTs and digital collectibles. Mike Kondoudis took to Twitter to share the update. The trademarks are filed for- Virtual media and...
Artist Valfré signs with WME talent agency for Instagram’s NFT campaign
NFTs are nothing new to Valfré, who grew up in the border community of Playas De Tijuana, which is close to the Mexican-American border and is located beneath San Diego. In April, she released Valfrélandia, a 600-piece collection of hand-drawn character types. Additionally, Valfré runs a sizable business...
Mattel Leader of Worldwide Toy Industry Debuts in NFT Market Turning Toys into Digital Collectibles.
In June, Mattel signed a multi-year deal with Cryptoys. In the same month, Cryptoys gained $23 million Series A funding to expand its NFTs for Kids platform. Mattel is rolling out a new marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as it looks to expand its digital collectibles business. The toy giant...
