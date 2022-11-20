ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

todaynftnews.com

Vinnie Hager announces digital collectible partnership with Instagram

Meta recently announced that instagram is in the works of allowing selling NFTs with polygons on its platform. Vinnie Hager via twitter on 21st November, 2022, announces its first digital collectible partnership with Instagram. The name of the digital collectible is ‘Lollygagging’ which is a limited edition of 25 unique...
todaynftnews.com

Artist Valfré signs with WME talent agency for Instagram’s NFT campaign

NFTs are nothing new to Valfré, who grew up in the border community of Playas De Tijuana, which is close to the Mexican-American border and is located beneath San Diego. In April, she released Valfrélandia, a 600-piece collection of hand-drawn character types. Additionally, Valfré runs a sizable business...

