Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Florida High School Coach of the Week (Nov. 17-19)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Florida High School Coach of the Week for Nov. 17-19 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Friday, Nov. 25 If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveFL.

THIS WEEK’S FLORIDA COACH OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Coach of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Nick Carroll, Zephyrhills : Got to give it up to the Bulldogs’ head coach as he led his alma mater to their first ever region semifinal win after defeating Lecanto 21-0 in Class 3S.

Scott Perry, Lake Mary : It’s been awhile since the last time Lake Mary beat rival Sanford Seminole. About seven years to be exact. Now the Rams can celebrate a playoff win over a rival as Perry led his team to a gutsy 12-8 victory.

Cory Moore, Lakewood : One of the state’s most exciting games that came down to the wire was Lakewood’s wild 44-41 win over Tampa Catholic. Yes, Moore has been in this position before but the ups and downs in this one made this win that much sweeter.

Joshua Smithers, Sarasota Riverview : A 1-5 start to your season doesn’t exactly scream deep playoff run. For the Rams it does, however. Smithers has led his team to wins in four of their last five, including defeated rival Sarasota 28-7.

Kevin Mays, Baker County : Baldwin may have gotten the best out of Baker County during the regular season, but it wasn’t happening for a second time. The Wildcats bounced back in the second go around and defeated the Indians 31-29 in a thriller.

Greg Jordan, Blountstown : When you’ve got to face your rival opponent for a third and decisive time, it’s tough. For Blountstown, it happened in the playoffs. Jordan navigated his Tigers to a narrow 14-13 win over the Port St. Joe Tiger Sharks in a 1R region semifinal.

Daryle Heidelberg, Miami Norland : Not many have the Vikings a chance to beat the Booker T. Washington Tornadoes. That didn’t matter too much to them, though. Heidelberg made the right calls and helped lead his Norland squad to a 14-7 upset win over Booker T. Washington.

Matt Toblin, Bolles : When your team is peaking at just the right time like in the playoffs , sometimes that’s all that matters. Toblin led his Bulldogs to a 27-10 win over Bishop Moore, giving Bolles a region final berth.