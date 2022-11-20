Read full article on original website
Related
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
Ducks get commitment from 3-star OL Gernorris Wilson
The Oregon Ducks got another big body up front in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, with a verbal commitment from 3-star OT Gernorris Wilson, a 6-foot-5, 285-pounder from Lakeland, Florida. Wilson is rated by 247Sports as the No. 86 OL and No. 987 overall player in the 2023 class. Wilson was originally committed to the Auburn Tigers, but he opened up his recruitment after the coaching change saw Bryan Harsin fired. This allowed Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm to step in and convince Wilson to come on up to Eugene to play for the Ducks. Wilson plans to take his official visit to Oregon in December. Gernorris Wilson’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 86 FL OL Rivals 3 5.6 FL OL ESPN 3 77 FL OL On3 Recruiting 3 89 FL OL 247 Composite 3 0.8614 FL OL Vitals Hometown Lakeland, Florida Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-5 Weight 285 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on January 12, 2021 Committed to Oregon on November 23, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/WilsonGernorris/status/159557465727245107311
Titans and Bengals reunite in another important AFC clash
After meeting in the playoffs in January, the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals will try to prove themselves as legitimate
Online sports betting launches in Maryland, some already placing bets
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Online sports betting in Maryland is now live after 7 sportsbooks launched at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Many people are celebrating, but others aren’t completely on board. The apps listed below are now available for bettors in Maryland. Bettors must be 21 or older and physically in the state of […]
Comments / 0