FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
wxerfm.com
Prescribed Burn Expected at North Point in Sheboygan
A fire on Sheboygan’s shoreline is expected within the next few days. That’s not a prediction, but a plan by the Department of Public Works. The site is the bluff which rises above North Point’s rocky outcrop which has become overgrown with invasive species and, over time, has built up an abundance of woody debris that will be burnt, helping to both reduce the debris and kill remaining shrubs. After the burn, seeding and planting of native plants such as milkweed will help restore native cover.
wearegreenbay.com
Garden of Lights at Green Bay Botanical Garden to kick off on November 25
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An annual staple in the Green Bay community is set to debut the day after Thanksgiving, as the Garden of Lights gets underway. Starting on November 25, the WPS Garden of Lights will kick off its annual event at the Green Bay Botanical Garden. Attendees can experience the ‘eye-sparkling winter wonderland’ that will showcase over 325,000 lights.
wearegreenbay.com
North Pole’s finest are coming to Bay Park Square, photo opportunities to begin in Dec.
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Bay Park Square is gearing up for the holidays, and one jolly man from the North Pole is expected to be around for photos. The Simon Santa Photo Experience at Bay Park Square arrives on Thursday, December 1, and will be available until Christmas Eve.
wearegreenbay.com
Winners from the 2022 Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 News now knows the 2022 Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade winners. According to Appleton Downtown Inc., The Appleton Downtown Trophy for Best Commercial was won by Alliance Industries. The Christmas Parade Trophy for Best Non-Commercial was won by the Door County Maritime Museum. The...
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: 2022 Appleton Christmas Parade
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – At 7 p.m., the Appleton Christmas Parade began its march down the streets of the city. This article has the full broadcast of the 2022 Appleton Christmas Parade. The parade started at 7 p.m. Until then, click here for everything regarding the 2022 parade.
kz1043.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop significantly
CHICAGO — Gas prices decline significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.26 per gallon. That’s down 23 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 25 cents to $3.26 a gallon. The national average dropped 11 cents and...
wearegreenbay.com
Join in the holiday fun with the Appleton Christmas Parade tonight at 7 pm
(WFRV) – The final touches to the floats have been made in preparation for the largest night time parade in the Midwest. Local 5 Live gets details on tonight’s Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade where getting in the Christmas spirit can help others in the community. For details, visit...
WBAY Green Bay
Shots fired at occupied Green Bay house
Young dancers -- already veterans -- describe the dedication that goes into the holiday show. The crowd spontaneously broke into chants of "Waukesh-AH!" during tributes to the victims and heroes of that day. Tips from TSA for Thanksgiving travelers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Millions of people are expected to fly...
wearegreenbay.com
Holidays hit the ice with the Green Bay Gamblers
(WFRV) – The holiday season hits the ice starting tomorrow night. Local 5 Live visited with Terry Charles inside the Green Bay Gamblers locker room with a look at some fun holiday nights coming up. Get your tickets at gamblershockey.com and be sure to check their Facebook page for...
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday shopping at the Packers Pro Shop
(WFRV) – Lisa from the Packers Pro Shop shows Local 5 Live viewers some of the newest arrivals sure to check off some boxes on your holiday shopping list. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm, located right in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue. Shop online at packersproshop.com.
wearegreenbay.com
Residence on Green Bay’s west side shot at, police looking for suspects
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an incident where suspects shot at a residence on He-Nis-Ra Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 18 around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane for a weapon incident. Gunfire had reportedly hit and entered the residence.
wearegreenbay.com
Gridiron Gala fills Lambeau Field atrium with the sounds of the Civic Symphony of Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Civic Symphony of Green Bay hosted its first-ever concert in the atrium of Lambeau Field Saturday. Some concertgoers took part in dance lessons from Green Bay Ballroom earlier in the afternoon. It looks like those lessons paid off. A dance floor was brought...
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Micro suede jacket
(WFRV) – Today’s Trendy Tuesday brings something soft, and cozy to your wardrobe. This micro suede jacket is thin, washable, and warm. It’s the perfect addition to any outfit and is part of the Black Friday sales happening all week long, including Small Business Saturday. Shop local,...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 172 in Brown County
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 172 at Bellevue Street. According to WisDOT, the crash is now cleared, and all lanes of traffic are now open to motorists. TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane closed on WIS 172...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah holiday tradition to return on December 2
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full swing throughout northeast Wisconsin, especially in Neenah, where a popular local event is scheduled for December. A Very Neenah Christmas, presented by Community First Credit Union, is set for Friday, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The...
wxerfm.com
The Top 13 Thing Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan this Thanksgiving weekend!. See Sleeping Beauty – Presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine Friday night at 7:30 at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan. https://wxerfm.com/events/337952/. It’s Double...
travelawaits.com
11 Amazing Things To Do During A Long Weekend In Charming Manitowoc, The Maritime Capital Of Wisconsin
Manitowoc, an essential port on Lake Michigan, offers a fantastic array of places to eat, historical buildings, the best beach on the Wisconsin side, and ferry transportation across the lake to Ludington, Michigan. I planned my itinerary to depart from Wisconsin by car ferry crossing to Ludington, Michigan. Located on...
wearegreenbay.com
Parker John’s shows why the Pig Pen is perfect for your holiday party
(WFRV) – Have you ever thought about having your holiday party in the pig pen?. Local 5 Live visited Parker John’s with a closer look at why this is exactly where you’ll want to celebrate, plus we get a look at the food and drinks available. Parker...
wearegreenbay.com
Support local and shop Future Neenah
(WFRV) – It’s a quaint place to play and shop and you’ll find something for everyone on your list in Neenah. Sara from Future Neenah visited Local 5 Live with some fun events coming up including:. 12/2 A Very Neenah Christmas. 12/15 Luminary Night / Cookie Crawl.
WBAY Green Bay
I-41 cleared after multiple accidents halt traffic
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - All lanes are now cleared. Officials say multiple crashes have caused all lanes on I-41 northbound and southbound near Ballard Road in Appleton have closed due to crashes on both sides. Southbound detour: From I-41 South, take the ramp to WIS 441 Southbound. Continue on WIS...
