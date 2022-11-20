ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Starbucks workers strike, citing moldy ice machine and leak in shop

By Dima Amro, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MyBpJ_0jHuFfUd00

About 15 Memphis Starbucks workers bundled in jackets and hats stood outside the Poplar Avenue and Highland Street coffee shop Sunday afternoon on strike after finding mold in an ice machine.

The employees stood at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Prescott Street holding signs with phrases including "Got mold? We do!" and "Honk 4 Union."

The Starbucks employees began striking Saturday evening and plan to go until Monday after management refused to professionally clean the ice machine as well as fix a leak, according to a news release from Starbucks Workers United. The shop was closed Sunday afternoon.

Reaghan Hall, a Poplar and Highland employee, said she went to work Saturday evening to check the ice machine after telling management about the mold. Hall said the manager reassured her that the ice machine was clean and adequate for Starbucks' safety guidelines.

Hall said the machine still had mold.

"It's not safe for us or our customers," Hall, who has worked at Starbucks for two years, said. "We gave management an ultimatum to clean it by Monday. Obviously this is a huge safety concern, so if they refuse to get it clean we'll decide what to do then."

The workers demand Starbucks fix the issues and begin bargaining with the union members.

“It is absolutely disgusting that we are being forced to work in these conditions," Hall said. "We are extremely disappointed in the lack of communication about the situation and the lack of accountability or initiative in fixing the problem. We were promised the situation was resolved only to walk into a store that is now flooding and mold still visible on the ice machine.”

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Beto Sanchez, another worker at the store, said management installed the ice machine in an area where it is inaccessible to perform maintenance.

“As a consequence, simply trying to perform the necessary maintenance causes a severe leak throughout multiple parts of the store, leading partners to be working in standing dirty contaminated water," Sanchez said. "A Starbucks ice machine vendor even said that it should have never been installed there.”

In February, seven workers at the Poplar and Highland Starbucks were fired amid unionization efforts. Starbucks had to reinstate the Memphis Seven following a U.S. Court of Appeals ruling.

Starbucks Workers United represents more than 260 locations, nearly 7,000 workers in the country. The National Labor Relations Board has issued 40 official complaints against Starbucks, which includes over 900 alleged violations of federal labor law.

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @AmroDima.

Comments / 6

jan81
3d ago

Sounds like the Memphis 7 need to get to work and clean the ice maker….. guess they’re too busy protesting and saying “that’s not my job”.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF.com

Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming Walmart

Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming …. Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Northeast Memphis store ransacked, burglarized a third time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner says he’s tired of thieves targeting his business on Bartlett Road in Northeast Memphis. Mohamood Shah said his store has been ransacked and burglarized three times over the last year, costing him thousands of dollars. “The three times, maybe, $36,000-$37,000,” said Shah. The latest break-in at the Minit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming local Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still looking for nearly two dozen shoplifters who stormed a local Walmart on Sunday and took off with some high-priced items. It happened at the Walmart on Elvis Presley. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m. According to records, 22 suspects entered the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fordauthority.com

Ford BlueOval City ‘Light Years’ From Where It Started

Site prep at the new Ford BlueOval City campus began back in March, and when it’s completed, will create at least 5,000 jobs, making it the darling of West Tennessee – though some have their reservations about this massive facility coming to their rural part of the world. Regardless, aside from being a revenue generator and community boosting project for the area, FoMoCo will also do its part to ensure the environment around BlueOval City is protected, with production of a new all-electric Ford F-Series model slated to begin there in 2025. Construction is underway at the site, but won’t fully ramp up until next summer, though Ford Land construction project manager Donna Langford recently told Commercial Appeal that things are moving along smoothly – and rapidly.
STANTON, TN
colliervilleh-i.com

Potential small 5G tower under scrutiny

The town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider overturning a decision made earlier this month by the Design Review Commission related to waivers for a new cell tower that would be located at 10069 Bushrod Cove, which is east of Houston Levee and north of Halle Pkwy. Board...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Owner of Valid Kixx speaks out about store robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A smash-and-grab robbery cost a Memphis shoe store $100,000 in merchandise. “I was at home when I got the notification and watched them as they came in the store,” said the owner of Valid Kixx, Keith Cannon. “They took everything.”. Surveillance video showed 20-30...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Multiple agencies join forces to combat retail theft in Tipton Co.

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple agencies joined forces to combat retail theft across Tipton County. Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner, and 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson announced Wednesday about a retail theft joint operation. Businesses across America have lost $95 billion which...
WREG

Truck drivers disappointed with police response to break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Truck cargo theft is on the rise and drivers say they’re being targeted by thieves. Life on the road for truckers got scary Tuesday morning as drivers were parked and waiting to be offloaded along BF Goodrich Boulevard near the Sysco warehouse. Craig and Tam Stevenson, a husband-and-wife trucking team, got a rude awakening when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deputies to increase presence near shopping during holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will increase law enforcement visibility in various shopping areas during the holidays. “Operation Jingle Bells” will go into effect Monday. Officers will be located near the Wolfchase Galleria, Macon/Houston Levee, Centennial/Winchester and Oak Court areas. Deputies will focus on monitoring the store parking lots, contacting store employees […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis International Airport, TSA see increased number of guns in security checkpoints | Here are the rules when travelling with a gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As holiday travel ramps up, TSA officials reported a record number of guns found in Memphis International Airport security checkpoints. As of November 22, 2022, TSA reported 73 guns found during security checks in Memphis. That's more than the 67 discovered guns at the airport in all of 2021.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Smash and grab suspects rob Memphis sneaker store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Valid Kixx in Southeast Memphis was robbed Sunday by dozens of people. “I just wanted to bring something culturally to this area with the sneakers,” Valid Kixx owner Keith Cannon said. Brandon Henderson is the store’s manager. He said the store tries to do right...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy