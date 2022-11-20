Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Two facing charges after Rochester drug bust
(ABC 6 News) – One Rochester woman is in custody and another faces charges after a SW drug bust Monday. According to Capt. James Schueller with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement served a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of W Center Street, Rochester, on Nov. 21.
KAAL-TV
RPD searching for suspect in overnight NW Rochester shooting
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police are searching for a suspect involved in a NW Rochester shooting late Monday night. According to the Rochester Police Department, at approximately 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to The Gates of Rochester apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41st. NW following multiple reports of gunshots.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea teen, 2 others injured in crash Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) – A 15-year-old female from Albert Lea and 2 others sustained non-life threatening injuries in a crash in Winona County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 5:23 p.m., a 2014 Ford Focus was traveling southbound on Hwy 61, and a 2022 GMC Terrain was traveling northbound on Hwy 61 when they collided in the northbound lane at the intersection of Hwy 61 and 54th Ave. in Goodview.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged with child neglect in death of young child
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is accused of neglect of a child resulting in substantial harm after the death of a child under 4. Darius Dwayne Pitchford, 34, will appear in Olmsted County Court in January following the death of his child on Feb. 14. According to...
KAAL-TV
Byron man arrested on probation; allegedly attacked police officers
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man is facing DWI and assault charges after Rochester police arrested him outside a NW shopping center. According to court documents, Rochester police responded to Glynners Pub on Broadway after being told Bryce James Bjork, 48, had been spotted at the bar. Bjork...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested, charged after DWI crash with children in back seat
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated with one- and two-year-old children in the back seat of his car. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw 32-year-old Corwinn Thurman swerving in traffic in the 100 block of 12th Street SW at about 9:49 p.m. Nov. 20.
KAAL-TV
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
KIMT
Multiple injury crashes involving impaired drivers in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple injury crashes involving an impaired driver were reported over the weekend. A 32-year-old Rochester man is facing a plethora of charges after an incident Sunday night in the 100 block of 12th St. SW. A deputy was in the area when they saw someone driving...
KAAL-TV
Faribault man charged with 15 laptop thefts totaling $45K
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man appeared in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Nov. 23 on 15 theft charges. Carl Edward Clark, 39, is accused of stealing $45K worth of laptops from his former employer, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., between the spring and summer of 2022. According to...
KIMT
Sheriff: 2 teens stabbed, 2 facing possible charges in Mower Co. assault
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds following an assault in Lyle. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:32 p.m. in the 500 block of 4th St. after a report that a boy and girl were each stabbed.
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
KAAL-TV
Second RCTC football player takes plea deal in assault case
(ABC 6 News) – Akim Richmond, a former football player for Rochester Community and Technical College, accepted a plea deal during a hearing in Olmsted County Court Tuesday, Nov. 22. Richmond and Shan Fiorenza faced assault charges after a fight broke out after an Oct. 24, 2021 game. RCTC...
KAAL-TV
Body found with gunshot to the head in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester police department is investigating a body found on the grounds of The Square on 31st Apartments complex Saturday morning. Officers on the scene say they got the the tip around 11:30 a.m. from a tenant saying they found a body lying on the south end of the grounds.
KAAL-TV
Train route disrupted by man near train tracks
(ABC 6 News) – A man was taken to the hospital after claiming to be hit by a train in Rochester. It happened around 1:40 p.m. near the railroad crossing on W Silver Lake Dr NE. Rochester Police Department says the man was sitting near the train tracks, in...
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
winonaradio.com
Warrant Leads to Arrest of Winona Resident on Meth Charge
(KWNO)-Yesterday, officers went to the 150 block of McConnon Drive to serve a warrant for probation violation and arrested John Claude Tharett III, 44, of Winona. During Tharett’s arrest, a subsequent search revealed two small baggies containing 4.1 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for meth.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested on warrant; appears on assault charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant and appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday on assault and drug charges. James John Mentz, 33, faces charges of 2nd- and 5th-degree assault after an Oct. 5 incident wherein he is accused of knifing a man in the parking lot of the Guest House Inn and Suites in Rochester.
KIMT
1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
KAAL-TV
Rollover on Broadway Ave S
(ABC 6 News) – Three people were able to walk away from a rollover accident in Rochester. It happened near 2909 Broadway Ave S around 2:30 p.m. Police confirmed that two kids were in the car. A Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called but both kids and the driver were...
KAAL-TV
Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
