Fillmore County, MN

KAAL-TV

Two facing charges after Rochester drug bust

(ABC 6 News) – One Rochester woman is in custody and another faces charges after a SW drug bust Monday. According to Capt. James Schueller with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement served a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of W Center Street, Rochester, on Nov. 21.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

RPD searching for suspect in overnight NW Rochester shooting

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police are searching for a suspect involved in a NW Rochester shooting late Monday night. According to the Rochester Police Department, at approximately 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to The Gates of Rochester apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41st. NW following multiple reports of gunshots.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea teen, 2 others injured in crash Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – A 15-year-old female from Albert Lea and 2 others sustained non-life threatening injuries in a crash in Winona County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 5:23 p.m., a 2014 Ford Focus was traveling southbound on Hwy 61, and a 2022 GMC Terrain was traveling northbound on Hwy 61 when they collided in the northbound lane at the intersection of Hwy 61 and 54th Ave. in Goodview.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man arrested, charged after DWI crash with children in back seat

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated with one- and two-year-old children in the back seat of his car. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw 32-year-old Corwinn Thurman swerving in traffic in the 100 block of 12th Street SW at about 9:49 p.m. Nov. 20.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KIMT

Multiple injury crashes involving impaired drivers in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple injury crashes involving an impaired driver were reported over the weekend. A 32-year-old Rochester man is facing a plethora of charges after an incident Sunday night in the 100 block of 12th St. SW. A deputy was in the area when they saw someone driving...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Faribault man charged with 15 laptop thefts totaling $45K

(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man appeared in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Nov. 23 on 15 theft charges. Carl Edward Clark, 39, is accused of stealing $45K worth of laptops from his former employer, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., between the spring and summer of 2022. According to...
FARIBAULT, MN
KAAL-TV

Second RCTC football player takes plea deal in assault case

(ABC 6 News) – Akim Richmond, a former football player for Rochester Community and Technical College, accepted a plea deal during a hearing in Olmsted County Court Tuesday, Nov. 22. Richmond and Shan Fiorenza faced assault charges after a fight broke out after an Oct. 24, 2021 game. RCTC...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Body found with gunshot to the head in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester police department is investigating a body found on the grounds of The Square on 31st Apartments complex Saturday morning. Officers on the scene say they got the the tip around 11:30 a.m. from a tenant saying they found a body lying on the south end of the grounds.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Train route disrupted by man near train tracks

(ABC 6 News) – A man was taken to the hospital after claiming to be hit by a train in Rochester. It happened around 1:40 p.m. near the railroad crossing on W Silver Lake Dr NE. Rochester Police Department says the man was sitting near the train tracks, in...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Warrant Leads to Arrest of Winona Resident on Meth Charge

(KWNO)-Yesterday, officers went to the 150 block of McConnon Drive to serve a warrant for probation violation and arrested John Claude Tharett III, 44, of Winona. During Tharett’s arrest, a subsequent search revealed two small baggies containing 4.1 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for meth.
WINONA, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man arrested on warrant; appears on assault charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant and appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday on assault and drug charges. James John Mentz, 33, faces charges of 2nd- and 5th-degree assault after an Oct. 5 incident wherein he is accused of knifing a man in the parking lot of the Guest House Inn and Suites in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Rollover on Broadway Ave S

(ABC 6 News) – Three people were able to walk away from a rollover accident in Rochester. It happened near 2909 Broadway Ave S around 2:30 p.m. Police confirmed that two kids were in the car. A Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called but both kids and the driver were...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
FARIBAULT, MN

