What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
Washington Examiner
Bonus checks: Arkansas teachers to receive one-time $1,500 payments just in time for holidays
Arkansas teachers can expect a bonus check of $1,500 just in time for the holidays. The checks, approved in May, are aimed to provide relief for teachers working during the pandemic and transitioning to remote learning. The $1,500 bonus payments are targeted at Fort Smith Public Schools teachers, according to Talk Business.
KTLO
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
neareport.com
LOTTO Jackpot Climbs to $741,000
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas’s newest lottery game – LOTTO – launched two months ago with a starting jackpot of $250,000 and has yet to be hit. The jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing is up to $741,000. Although no one has won the jackpot yet, players...
A Very Special Place – Saved
“This is opportunity for Arkansas, opportunity to become a leading state in a field in which she is best suited, the field of outdoor recreation based on the bountiful gift of basic unspoiled, natural beauty.”. The video, “Undammed: A Buffalo River Adventure” opens with this line above, read by Dr....
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
Pastor reacts to Arkansas churches splitting from United Methodist Church
ARKANSAS, USA — Thirty-five United Methodist Churches in Arkansas officially broke away from the denomination this weekend over its stance on LGBTQ people getting married in the church and serving as clergy. “As of right now, people of the LGBTQ community can be members of the local church and...
Arkansas churches leave the United Methodist Church over LGBTQ inclusion
Thirty-five churches, including six in Southwest Arkansas, voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church due to their opposition to LGBTQ inclusion.
Diabetes drug shortage impacting Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've told you about all kinds of shortages recently, but now certain insulin drugs that are sometimes also used for weight loss are hard to come by. It's a shortage impacting diabetic Arkansans— and at local pharmacies like Kavanaugh Pharmacy, diabetes drugs haven't been easy to get.
The pressure to park trucks costs us all money and makes a big mess
CADDO VALLEY, Ark. — The trucking industry is one of the largest employers in Arkansas and plays an outsized role in keeping the economy moving, but there's a problem building centered on when all those trucks have to stop. "Truck parking at night here in the city is huge,"...
27 Arkansas churches disaffiliate from United Methodist Church
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church called a special session today to decide whether a number of its congregations will be allowed to leave the denomination. All current Arkansas Annual Conference clergy members, including appointed local pastors, will be authorized to participate. Lay members...
KTLO
Governor addresses Arkansas tradition ‘unlike any other’
This weekend begins a special tradition in the Natural State, and today I’d like to talk about what this means to me and our state. Arkansas duck season begins this Saturday, and hunters from around the world migrate to our flooded timber and farm fields for this annual event. The rich tradition of duck hunting has united Arkansas families for generations and creates memories that last a lifetime.
Kait 8
Arkansas bill to focus on paid maternity leave
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – Ahead of the 2023 Arkansas General Assembly, multiple bills have already been filed tackling several subjects. On Monday, Nov. 21, District 69 Rep. Aaron Pilkington filed a bill that would require certain employers to provide paid maternity leave. According to content partner KATV, HB...
Arkansas legislative panel supports funding for deaf and blind schools and veteran services needs
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, a legislative panel endorsed the Arkansas Department of Education’s requests for reserve funds that will pay for improvements at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Arkansas School for the Deaf. The state-restricted reserve funds total $30 million. As a result of the […]
KATV
'Smoke meat, not meth,' warns one Arkansas sheriff's office ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As family and friends prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving next week, one central Arkansas sheriff's office is sharing an important message. In a post on Facebook, the Saline County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a homemade sign on Friday that read: "Smoke meat, not meth."
Arkansas has a solid October for medical marijuana, on track for a record year
Arkansas medical marijuana sales continued unabated through October.
Arkansas allows nurse practitioners full practice authority
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When it comes to disparities within our healthcare system, some of the issues come down to access. It can vary depending on where you live, but a new policy in Arkansas will help rural areas get the medical service they need. Half the states in the...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated rain in South AR today; warmer tomorrow & Wednesday; rain likely Thanksgiving Day
An upper low in Texas this morning is spreading clouds into Arkansas and some isolated showers in South AR this morning. Little Rock will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during most of the day, but then clouds will ramp up as we approach the evening. No rain or precipitation of any kind is expected in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas will have a very small chance all day and carry a small chance into tonight too.
thv11.com
Arkansas runoff elections begin next week
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Some Arkansas voters will be going to the polls again as the runoff elections begin next week. Sherwood, Jacksonville, Wrightsville, and Alexander have mayoral races that are now headed to a runoff. Pulaski County voters in these areas will be headed back to the polls...
Arkansas Says That May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID Driver's License If You Want to Board a Plane
That's right - this is what the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration says on its REAL ID site as it applies to Arkansas residents. You will need a REAL ID driver's license issued by Arkansas (or another state in which you reside) by May 3, 2023, to board a plane starting then. You will also need it to enter a federal building (other than a post office), or military base - unless you present a passport, passport card, or a Dept. of Defense ID.
