Arkansas State

5NEWS

What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
KTLO

Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
neareport.com

LOTTO Jackpot Climbs to $741,000

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas’s newest lottery game – LOTTO – launched two months ago with a starting jackpot of $250,000 and has yet to be hit. The jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing is up to $741,000. Although no one has won the jackpot yet, players...
Arkansas Outside

A Very Special Place – Saved

“This is opportunity for Arkansas, opportunity to become a leading state in a field in which she is best suited, the field of outdoor recreation based on the bountiful gift of basic unspoiled, natural beauty.”. The video, “Undammed: A Buffalo River Adventure” opens with this line above, read by Dr....
THV11

Diabetes drug shortage impacting Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've told you about all kinds of shortages recently, but now certain insulin drugs that are sometimes also used for weight loss are hard to come by. It's a shortage impacting diabetic Arkansans— and at local pharmacies like Kavanaugh Pharmacy, diabetes drugs haven't been easy to get.
THV11

27 Arkansas churches disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church called a special session today to decide whether a number of its congregations will be allowed to leave the denomination. All current Arkansas Annual Conference clergy members, including appointed local pastors, will be authorized to participate. Lay members...
KTLO

Governor addresses Arkansas tradition ‘unlike any other’

This weekend begins a special tradition in the Natural State, and today I’d like to talk about what this means to me and our state. Arkansas duck season begins this Saturday, and hunters from around the world migrate to our flooded timber and farm fields for this annual event. The rich tradition of duck hunting has united Arkansas families for generations and creates memories that last a lifetime.
Kait 8

Arkansas bill to focus on paid maternity leave

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – Ahead of the 2023 Arkansas General Assembly, multiple bills have already been filed tackling several subjects. On Monday, Nov. 21, District 69 Rep. Aaron Pilkington filed a bill that would require certain employers to provide paid maternity leave. According to content partner KATV, HB...
KOLR10 News

Arkansas legislative panel supports funding for deaf and blind schools and veteran services needs

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, a legislative panel endorsed the Arkansas Department of Education’s requests for reserve funds that will pay for improvements at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Arkansas School for the Deaf. The state-restricted reserve funds total $30 million. As a result of the […]
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated rain in South AR today; warmer tomorrow & Wednesday; rain likely Thanksgiving Day

An upper low in Texas this morning is spreading clouds into Arkansas and some isolated showers in South AR this morning. Little Rock will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during most of the day, but then clouds will ramp up as we approach the evening. No rain or precipitation of any kind is expected in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas will have a very small chance all day and carry a small chance into tonight too.
thv11.com

Arkansas runoff elections begin next week

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Some Arkansas voters will be going to the polls again as the runoff elections begin next week. Sherwood, Jacksonville, Wrightsville, and Alexander have mayoral races that are now headed to a runoff. Pulaski County voters in these areas will be headed back to the polls...
Mark Hake

Arkansas Says That May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID Driver's License If You Want to Board a Plane

That's right - this is what the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration says on its REAL ID site as it applies to Arkansas residents. You will need a REAL ID driver's license issued by Arkansas (or another state in which you reside) by May 3, 2023, to board a plane starting then. You will also need it to enter a federal building (other than a post office), or military base - unless you present a passport, passport card, or a Dept. of Defense ID.
Community Policy