22 People Who Were Nothing But Rude And Entitled In 2022

By Hannah Dobrogosz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EqEnQ_0jHuEy7p00

1. These people who will pay you $10 to touch a ton of goose poop:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NIP92_0jHuEy7p00
u/Deep_Antelope_3877 / Via reddit.com

2. This complicated customer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kSAiM_0jHuEy7p00
u/Paradigmfusion / Via reddit.com

3. This person renting out their BATHROOM:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1raP_0jHuEy7p00
u/Paradigmfusion / Via reddit.com

4. This sassy customer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1waCjJ_0jHuEy7p00
u/AZsonny / Via reddit.com

5. This person in search of a tax break:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fTO2_0jHuEy7p00
u/Paradigmfusion / Via reddit.com

6. This person who faked their own death rather than spend $15:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBusg_0jHuEy7p00
u/EvilLucas / Via reddit.com

7. This honeymooner looking for a handout:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvGpq_0jHuEy7p00
u/at626 / Via reddit.com

8. This hopeful homeowner:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ndjcv_0jHuEy7p00
u/comfuzzle / Via reddit.com

9. This terrible party guest:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uCvrn_0jHuEy7p00
u/gc144 / Via reddit.com

10. This couple who seems to think their wedding will be the talk of the town:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8qGU_0jHuEy7p00
u/InTheRainbowRain / Via reddit.com

11. This lovely landlord:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxKaq_0jHuEy7p00
u/Ashbeesknees69 / Via reddit.com

12. This person with quite the wishlist:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOr1Z_0jHuEy7p00
u/ShouldaPrayedHarder / Via reddit.com

13. This car shopper:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tjlcw_0jHuEy7p00
u/rredorr / Via reddit.com

14. This person who will pay rent by offering you some free yoga sessions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ITKIt_0jHuEy7p00
u/MMutatkar / Via reddit.com

15. This ketchup critic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9vWJ_0jHuEy7p00
u/jpdickey / Via reddit.com

16. This overbearing boss who expects a lot for $2.13 a freakin' hour:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1datOE_0jHuEy7p00
u/Meme_God_64 / Via reddit.com

17. This babysitter's dream:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228jv4_0jHuEy7p00
u/neotheprophet / Via reddit.com

18. This person who should just go to Great Clips:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QYzwY_0jHuEy7p00
u/Independent_Shape353 / Via reddit.com

19. This underpaying parent:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOUHB_0jHuEy7p00
u/imalmostshy / Via reddit.com

20. This property owner with some wild expectations:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jty0h_0jHuEy7p00
u/Ok-Pomegranate-6189 / Via reddit.com

21. This person who posted quite the shopping list on Facebook:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Tbf3_0jHuEy7p00
u/OkQuality7241 / Via reddit.com

22. Finally, this uncle who will not let his Halloween be ruined:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bomsO_0jHuEy7p00
u/No-Conversation1072 / Via reddit.com

Check out r/ChoosingBeggars for more infuriating content!

The year is almost over, and we're looking back on 2022. Check out more from the year here!

