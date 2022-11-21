22 People Who Were Nothing But Rude And Entitled In 2022

Related
I'm Actually Shaking With Rage At The Audacity Of These 16 Rude, Fake, Entitled Friends
I promise you, this is NOT what true friendship looks like.
Sorry, But It's Actually Physically, Mentally, And Emotionally Impossible Not To Laugh At Any Of These Pictures
I have no idea why these are so funny, but they just are.
17 People That Made Severely Questionable Decisions
Anyone who bites into their butter is a monster in my book. Sorry.
24 Screenshots Of Outrageously Entitled Kids Who Need To Learn Some Manners
Shame on you. Shame on all of you!!
29 Brutally Hysterical Parents On Twitter Who Have Me Laughing In A Way I Know Damn Well I Shouldn't Be
"I told my mom I thought parenting got easier as the kids get older, and she laughed so hard she cried a little."
Woman Swears Adding This to Your Toilet Tank Will Keep the Bowl Fresh and Clean
What an easy hack for a great smelling bathroom!
"Its Eyes Felt Human": 24 People Shared The Creepy, Terrifying Experiences That Almost Changed Their Lives Forever
"It was a long time ago. Not long enough for me to forget that sound, though."
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
The five-pointed star is common in the northeast and has been rumored to represent everything from the Amish to swingers.
18 Petrifying Photographs That Are Ridiculously Scary For No Good Reason
Try not to think about these photos when you close your eyes tonight,
Fired Twitter CFO, who's getting a $25.4 million golden parachute, says 'the past 6 months have pulled on every mental muscle I've developed in 48 years'
Twitter's former CFO Ned Segal said goodbye to the company in a Twitter thread on Friday morning after Elon Musk fired him.
I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At These Extremely Hilarious And Tragic DIY Fails
Please, people. Get an expert.
15 Seriously Hysterical Wives Who Grabbed Their Spouses By The Funny Bone And Wouldn't Let Go
Marriage is NOT supposed to be this funny.
Jennifer Aniston Addressed People Saying "The Reason My Husband Left Me, Why We Broke Up And Ended Our Marriage, Was Because I Wouldn’t Give Him A Kid"
"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it." Jennifer Aniston has constantly been asked about whether she wants kids, and as it turns out, at one point, she did. The Friends actor, 53, said in a new cover story with Allure...
Woman’s Revenge On Passengers Who Recline: Genius or Evil?
We all know that when you get onto a plane, your seat has to be in the upright position upon takeoff and landing (here’s why). Once you’ve reached a certain level in the sky after takeoff, you’re allowed to recline if you so desire. There are all...
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
15 DIY Ideas That Sounded Great In People's Heads, But Were Horrifying Once They Were Executed
These people DIYed too close to the sun...seriously.
14 Parents Whose Kids Made Them Laugh So Hard On Halloween They Thought They Busted Something
Halloween shouldn't be this funny for parents.
Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Month
Honestly, these pictures are pretty incredible.
21 Hysterically Brutal Cat Tweets That Have Me Laughing So Hard I Need To Sit Down
Dog owners: "Their name is Buddy." Cat Owners: "Their name is Cool Ranch Dorito."
BuzzFeed
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0