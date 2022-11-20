Read full article on original website
Arkansas Couple Arrested in Manistee for Stealing Hundreds of Items
An Arkansas couple were arrested in Manistee for stealing hundreds of items across Northern Michigan. Troopers say the couple came to Michigan on Nov. 5 in a stolen car. Soon after, storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington started reporting items being stolen. Troopers and detectives...
Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern To Close Permanently
Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern will be closing its doors at the end of the year after 51 years in business in Leelanau County, the owners announced Sunday. Kristi Fischer and partner Brian Hafner have operated the tavern in recent years after taking over from Kristi’s parents, Paul and Lori Fischer. In a statement on Facebook Sunday, the owners announced with a "heavy heart" that Fischer's will close around January 1 and not reopen.
Enchanted Trail with night lights, yurt, bonfire returns to Northern Michigan resort
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI - The Highlands at Harbor Springs is bringing back its popular Enchanted Trail adventure this winter, complete with an outdoor bonfire and a yurt at the mid-way point that serves up warm drinks and offers spots to relax. Tickets already are on sale for the trail, which...
Hundreds of stolen items found: Arkansas couple arrested in Northern Michigan
MANISTEE, MI – Police seized hundreds of stolen items from a Manistee residence and arrested two suspects on Monday, Nov. 21. Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant at a residence on First Avenue in Manistee on Monday, according to a MSP news release. They discovered hundreds of items that had been reported stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.
Northern Michigan man accused of murder
MANISTEE, MI – A Michigan man is accused of killing a woman on Friday, Nov. 18, in Manistee, according to police. The victim has been identified as Cynthia Parrington, 67, of Manistee, WPBN/WGTU reports. The manner of death has not been released. Manistee police arrested Jeffrey Rogers, 58, after...
Fire rips through Northern Michigan farm, killing one person, one dog
A person and their dog have died after an overnight fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
