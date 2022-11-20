ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern To Close Permanently

Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern will be closing its doors at the end of the year after 51 years in business in Leelanau County, the owners announced Sunday. Kristi Fischer and partner Brian Hafner have operated the tavern in recent years after taking over from Kristi’s parents, Paul and Lori Fischer. In a statement on Facebook Sunday, the owners announced with a "heavy heart" that Fischer's will close around January 1 and not reopen.
Hundreds of stolen items found: Arkansas couple arrested in Northern Michigan

MANISTEE, MI – Police seized hundreds of stolen items from a Manistee residence and arrested two suspects on Monday, Nov. 21. Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant at a residence on First Avenue in Manistee on Monday, according to a MSP news release. They discovered hundreds of items that had been reported stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.
Northern Michigan man accused of murder

MANISTEE, MI – A Michigan man is accused of killing a woman on Friday, Nov. 18, in Manistee, according to police. The victim has been identified as Cynthia Parrington, 67, of Manistee, WPBN/WGTU reports. The manner of death has not been released. Manistee police arrested Jeffrey Rogers, 58, after...
