2 survive in small plane crash after losing power in northwest Harris County, Texas DPS says

Two people survived a small plane crash on Sunday after losing power in northwest Harris County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said the call came in at 12:40 p.m. at 16181 Fritsche Cemetery Road.

DPS Sgt. Richard Standifer reported that a Cessna 150 left from Cleveland en route to Cypress but did not make it.

The pilot advised he lost power and tried to make a landing on the pasture, Stander said.

DPS said the plane hit a small embankment in the area, went up, hit a tree, and landed.

Officials said a woman on board has non-life-threatening injuries after suffering lacerations to her face.

Authorities are working to see what caused the plane to lose power.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department shared the alert on social media, saying they had units responding at the scene.

