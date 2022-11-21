2 survive in small plane crash after losing power in northwest Harris County, Texas DPS says
Two people survived a small plane crash on Sunday after losing power in northwest Harris County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said the call came in at 12:40 p.m. at 16181 Fritsche Cemetery Road. DPS Sgt. Richard Standifer reported that a Cessna 150 left from Cleveland en route to Cypress but did not make it. The pilot advised he lost power and tried to make a landing on the pasture, Stander said. DPS said the plane hit a small embankment in the area, went up, hit a tree, and landed. Officials said a woman on board has non-life-threatening injuries after suffering lacerations to her face. Authorities are working to see what caused the plane to lose power. The Cy-Fair Fire Department shared the alert on social media, saying they had units responding at the scene.
