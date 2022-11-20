ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Ricci Shares a Super-Sweet & Rare Photo of Her Husband Mark Hampton & Son Freddie in Matching Suits: ‘My Boys’

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Christina Ricci is always one proud mama. If you take a fleeting glance at her Instagram, specifically her Instagram story, you’re bound to find a bunch of loving snapshots of her kids and her husband. And this new snapshot with the two most important men in her life truly warmed everyone’s hearts.

On Nov 19, the Wednesday star shared an absolutely adorable snapshot of her husband Mark Hampton and her son Freddie to her Instagram story. She posted the rare stepfather-stepson snapshot with the touching caption, “My boys.”

Christian Ricci’s Instagram story.

In the heartwarming photo, we see Hampton and Freddie smiling from ear to ear as Hampton wrapped one arm around his stepson, the other hand holding onto Freddie’s things. The two look so sweet and dashing in their matching suits, and we can only imagine how happy Ricci was behind the camera!

We love that Freddie looks like he adores his stepfather, and we hope to see more of these two’s shenangeans!

Ricci and Hampton eloped back in Oct 2021 after some time together, welcoming their “little penguin” Cleo, in December 2021. Ricci also shares another son with her ex-husband James Heerdegen named Freddie, 8, who’s growing up so fast!

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times , Ricci said giving birth to her son changed her in a lot of surprising ways. She said giving birth to Freddie broke her toxic cycles, saying, “My son’s birth really broke my nihilism and it was a pretty surprising change.”

She added, “I thought I would really love him and feel a lot of emotions towards him. I didn’t realise that it is all or nothing.”

Before you go, check out these celebrity mothers who love being boy moms .
SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

