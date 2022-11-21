ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Martha Stewart Shared Where She Came Up With Her New Holiday Decor, And The Response Was Hilarious

By Mychal Thompson
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUYDK_0jHuDy5c00

I firmly believe Martha Stewart , aka the "Queen of Thanksgiving," is a gift to the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIn3s_0jHuDy5c00
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

She's seriously always in the headlines, cracking me up, for being an absolute BOSS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VX8y_0jHuDy5c00
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

Like that time when she balled TF out for the 2022 Super Bowl — celebrity friends and her PJ (aka private jet) included.

@marthastewart / Via Instagram: @marthastewart48

When she posted another thirst trap of her topless in an apron to peddle some hot coffee.

Martha Stewart out here thirst trapping

@therealziggyb23 07:53 PM - 14 Oct 2022

Or, when she shaded infamous serial dater, Pete Davidson , for "dating too many women" after people suggested they get together.

And let's not forget, there was that time when she went on a date with the rapper Yung Gravy .

I feel like the Queen of Thanksgiving was only interested in his name, TBH.

@yunggravy / Via instagram.com

And now, she's shared a hilarious story about where her new 15-piece gold nativity set originated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HXcM_0jHuDy5c00
NBC / Via youtu.be

She told Jimmy Fallon: "Well, I was at the very lovely federal 'camp' down in Alderson, West Virginia. They had a ceramics class."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OparE_0jHuDy5c00
NBC / Via youtu.be

"And I chose to spend my evenings making ceramics."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNCGI_0jHuDy5c00
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

Jimmy urged Martha to plug her ears before looking out to the audience and whispering, "Prison."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wg6zm_0jHuDy5c00

I guess he was trying to clarify to the audience, but we got the gist, Jim-Jim.

NBC / Via youtu.be

Martha said she likes to think of other ways to describe it instead of saying the "P-Word," even referring to it as "Yale" at one point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDugG_0jHuDy5c00

In 2004, Martha was convicted on charges related to insider trading and served five months in federal prison.

Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

Ok, y'all. Low-key Martha's former prison "camp" is actually cute, all things considered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfgFq_0jHuDy5c00
Federal Bureau of Prisons / Via bop.gov

But, I almost spit out my vanilla caramel chai with a splash of oat milk when she tried to remember why there were so many rooms full of ceramics at the prison. "Oh, actually, it was a girl's college before it was a 'P.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHPKe_0jHuDy5c00

MARTHA! Lord, somebody come get her. She's out here wildin'.

NBC / Via youtu.be

And finally, she told Jimmy to look at the bottom of the original ceramic statue she made. "That's my number!" she said proudly, referring to her inmate number.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQaAG_0jHuDy5c00
NBC / Via youtu.be

Martha Stewart truly is a national treasure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ph8a1_0jHuDy5c00

And a federal prison alum with no shame.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Hudson River Park Friends

Watch the full interview here:

Related
Elle

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Were Photographed Hugging Amid Dating Reports

It didn't take long for paparazzi to capture the first shots of Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's new alleged romance. Ratajkowski and Davidson appeared hugging in photos taken of the two out in New York City last night. According to TMZ, Davidson drove to Ratajkowski's West Village apartment to pick her up in his car but left when he spotted paparazzi there. Ratajkowski instead took a rideshare to Brooklyn, where they were photographed meeting in a building there, potentially Davidson's place, TMZ noted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Insider

Prince Harry fans respond to Megyn Kelly's comment that she wishes Meghan Markle would stop calling him 'my husband' by flooding Twitter with examples of their love

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become the subject of Twitter praise after Megyn Kelly made a slew of disparaging remarks about the couple. Kelly, who was fired from NBC's "Today" in 2018 after defending blackface on air, discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Kelly interviewed royal author Christopher Andersen about his upcoming book "The King: The Life of Charles III," which will be released on November 8.
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Trump ‘Upgraded’ Engagement Ring With Larger Diamonds Worth $1.5M For Wedding

Tiffany Trump, 29, upgraded her gorgeous diamond engagement ring for an even bigger one just in time for her wedding last weekend, according to Daily Mail. The daughter of Donald Trump, who exchanged vows with Michael Boulos at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, flashed the incredible piece of jewelry in addition to her sparkly white Elie Saab wedding dress during the festivities. It has an estimated worth of a whopping $1.3 million, the outlet reported, and she also wore drop earrings that apparently had a weight of 20 carats of diamonds.
PALM BEACH, FL
talentrecap.com

Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds

Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, & Mom Blythe Danner, 79, Are Twins At Wedding In New Orleans: Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and her mother, 79-year-old actress Blythe Danner, looked like twins (with a few years separating them) at a family wedding in October in New Orleans, La. In the fourth photo in the below slideshow that Gwyenth shared on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the Oscar-winning star and her mother smiled for a picture as they held up iced drinks, seemingly thrilled to be spending some quality time together during the wedding. Both looked like they’ve been defying aging as they posed with minimal makeup and radiant skin.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Page Six

All the details of Naomi Biden’s three wedding dresses

Naomi Biden’s wedding gown was just as grand as her White House ceremony. The granddaughter of President Biden married Peter Neal at the first family’s Washington, DC, residence on Saturday, marking the first wedding for a presidential family member on the property since the Clinton years. Naomi is the first grandchild of a sitting president to wed on the grounds. The 28-year-old bride made an elaborate affair out of the ordeal, sporting three dresses throughout the night and posing for a Vogue photo shoot released Tuesday. Naomi walked down the aisle in a high-neck, long-sleeved Chantilly lace Ralph Lauren dress featuring a mille-feuille...
WASHINGTON, DC
SheKnows

Coco Austin Is With Daughter Chanel 'All Day' — So We Totally Get Why She and Ice-T Don't Want More Kids

Coco Austin is done having kids. She is mom to the beautiful Chanel Nicole Marrow, 6, with husband Ice-T, and she is perfectly happy with that. To each mom their own, but as someone with three kids myself, I wonder how she’s so sure (won’t she miss out on all that lovely sibling love?). But her reason is actually super relatable. While dressed up in sexy vampire costumes at Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party, the actor and model told Us Weekly, “Nah. We’re one and done. One and done,” about the possibility of more kids. Ice-T added that Coco originally...
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles’ Girlfriend: Who The Star Is Dating Now, Plus His Full Relationship Timeline

Harry Styles has been making girls swoon with his handsome looks, irresistible charm, and musical talent ever since he stepped onto The X Factor stage for a televised audition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely” in 2010. So, it’s no wonder he’s led a steady romantic life over the years. Although the contestant-turned-superstar has many admirers from all over the world, only a few ladies have been lucky enough to be a part of his love life since he broke onto the music scene with his band One Direction and later started a successful solo career. From the late English television presenter, Caroline Flack, to his most recent ex, actress and director Olivia Wilde, we’re taking a look at all of the gals who’ve been romantically linked to the British superstar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
