Tell Us What You Think Are The Funniest TV Moments Of The Year

By Mary Colussi
 2 days ago

Friends, it seems as though time has collapsed in on itself and we've found ourselves at the end of another year. In 2022, we laughed, we cried, we waved white handkerchiefs at Twitter like it was a doomed ship leaving the shore. But mostly, we watched TV. Well, maybe I'm just speaking for myself here. Personally, I watched a lot of TV. And I'm looking for some end-of-year laughs, so I wanted to ask you: What's the funniest moment, scene, or single line of dialogue from TV this year?

Maybe you, like me, were partial to Abbott Elementary 's Halloween episode, which contained gems such as this exchange.

ABC / Via youtube.com

Or, perhaps you found funny moments in shows that were otherwise dramas, like this exchange between Robin and Eddie in Stranger Things .

Netflix

Whether it comes from a sitcom or a drama, a scripted show or a reality program, we want to hear about the TV moments that made you laugh this year. Tell us about them in the comments for a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

