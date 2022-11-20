Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Related
NBC Sports
Dez Bryant livid with overturned Hunter Henry TD in Pats-Vikings
If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. So when the former NFL wideout witnessed the controversial call involving Hunter Henry during Thursday's Patriots-Vikings game, he couldn't help but voice his opinion. During the third quarter, Henry caught what looked like his second touchdown of...
NBC Sports
Walt Anderson on reversal of Hunter Henry touchdown: Ball touched ground and player lost control
With Thursday night’s game tied at 23, the Patriots had the ball at the Minnesota six. It was third and goal. Tight end Hunter Henry caught the ball at the goal line and reached it across before hitting the ground. He lost possession of the ball and then finished the catch in the field of play.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
NBC Sports
Bills rule out Von Miller for Thursday
Bills coach Sean McDermott would not confirm that Von Miller‘s anterior cruciate ligament is intact. In fact, McDermott provided little information Friday when asked for an update on the edge rusher’s knee injury. “Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from...
NBC Sports
Why Sirianni will never doubt Gannon
Nick Sirianni shouldn’t even have to defend Jonathan Gannon. The Eagles are 9-1, the defense is ranked No. 2 in the league and since Sirianni and Gannon got here last year, the Eagles’ defense is 5th-best in the NFL. The Eagles have held 13 of the last 15 teams they’ve faced to 17 or fewer points.
NBC Sports
The 10 most under-rated people in the Eagles' organization
This one isn’t about Jalen Hurts or Darius Slay. It’s not about Nick Sirianni or Jonathan Gannon. It’s not about Jeffrey Lurie or Howie Roseman. Today, we celebrate some of the more unheralded players, coaches, trainers and scouts who have helped the Eagles get to 9-1. Some...
NBC Sports
Stefon Diggs: Things aren’t gonna be perfect, you keep rolling with the punches
For most of Thursday’s game against the Lions, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen could not get on the same page. Diggs had three catches for 12 yards while being targeted 10 times when Buffalo got the ball down three points with nine minutes left in the game. Diggs would catch four passes on the ensuing drive, including a five-yard touchdown with 2:40 left in the game. The Lions would drive for a game-tying field goal with 23 seconds left in the game, but Allen found Diggs for 36 yards to kick off the next drive and the Bills pulled out the 28-25 win with a Tyler Bass field goal as time expired.
NBC Sports
Deebo questionable for Week 12 vs. Saints; Armstead doubtful
SANTA CLARA -- Defensive tackle Arik Armstead has been upgraded to doubtful after being out for the 49ers' past seven games. Armstead still is not expected to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, while receiver Deebo Samuel participated in limited practice and is listed as questionable, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Friday.
NBC Sports
In Year 6, Patrick Mahomes ties Dan Marino for most 300-yard games in first 7 seasons
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started his career by putting up passing numbers like no other player in NFL history. The latest example: Mahomes had the 37th 300-yard passing game of his career on Sunday, which ties the record for the most 300-yard games in a player’s first seven NFL seasons. Dan Marino, with 37 300-yard games from 1983 to 1989, has owned the record since the 1980s.
NBC Sports
Report: Von Miller initially diagnosed with knee sprain
Bills linebacker Von Miller was ruled out of Thursday’s game shortly after suffering a knee injury and that sequence of events is often followed by word of a season-ending injury. The initial word on Miller’s condition is not that dire, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the...
NBC Sports
Hunter Henry: I believe I caught the ball
One of the biggest moments in Thursday night’s game came in the third quarter when a replay overturned a touchdown catch by Patriots tight end Hunter Henry because officials ruled that he did not survive hitting the ground with possession of the ball. Images of the play seemed to...
NBC Sports
Bills fans hold breath for news on Von Miller, Dion Dawkins
The concerns have dramatically shifted for the Buffalo Bills over the past seven days. Last Friday, players like left tackle Dion Dawkins had real concerns as to whether the team would get to Detroit for a Week 11 game against the Browns. This Friday, with a pair of wins since Sunday in their new home away from home, the Bills have to worry about a pair of key players.
NBC Sports
John Brown won three-man tryout to return to Bills’ practice squad
Although receiver John Brown has a history with the Bills, he had to prove himself before getting an invitation to return to the team’s practice squad. Per the NFL’s wire, the Bills’ decision to sign Brown as preceded by a tryout that included Brown, J.J. Nelson, and Kawann Baker.
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G credits Shanahan for recent improved play
Jimmy Garoppolo has hit his stride with the 49ers over the last few weeks, and part of that is because his relationship with Kyle Shanahan has been evolving. The 31-year-old quarterback is arguably playing his best football since arriving in Santa Clara in 2017 and on Friday, he explained that the offense’s slower start to the season not only had a lot to do with his inability to participate in the offseason program, but his relationship with everyone around him, including Shanahan.
Eagles' Darius Slay needs this against Aaron Rodgers for his 'Mount Rushmore'; 3 to watch
PHILADELPHIA − Darius Slay has played 15 games against the Packers in his NFL career, more than any other team he has played against. But there's still one thing he has never done against Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers: get an interception. ...
NBC Sports
Missed facemask foul ended key Patriots drive
Recently, game officials have missed multiple facemask fouls in real time. They called two on the Patriots in Minnesota on Thanksgiving. But they failed to call a critical facemask that would have extended a key New England drive in the fourth quarter. The Vikings led 33-26. The Patriots had the...
NBC Sports
Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints
The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
NBC Sports
Bills sign Xavier Rhodes to active roster, put Christian Benford on IR
The Bills won’t be playing on Sunday, but they made a handful of roster moves on Saturday. Rookie cornerback Christian Benford is heading to injured reserve after injuring his oblique during the Thanksgiving win over the Lions. The Bills signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes off the practice squad to take his place on the roster.
NBC Sports
Von Miller did not tear his ACL, length of absence to be determined
Bills linebacker Von Miller went for an MRI on his injured knee Friday and the results ruled out one significant injury. According to multiple reports, Miller did not tear his ACL during Thursday’s victory over the Lions. Miller was carted to the locker room late in the first half and initial word was that he suffered a knee sprain.
NBC Sports
Jim Irsay reacts to Nick Sirianni’s defense of Frank Reich
After the Eagles came from behind to beat the Colts on Sunday, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni (a former Colts assistant) yelled into the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium, “This shit is for Frank Reich.”. When talking to reporters after the game, Sirianni explained his reaction. “You don’t want to...
Comments / 0