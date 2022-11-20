ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win

Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing

An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Not Happy With NFL Quarterback

Robert Griffin III knows what it's like to be an NFL starting quarterback under the microscope. On Sunday, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a tough day, losing to the New England Patriots, while the offense struggled in a big way. Following the game, Wilson was asked if he...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ star got back to what he does best on Sunday

Micah Parsons is a versatile player who can do it all for the Dallas Cowboys. But the contrast between his performance against the Green Bay Packers and the one versus the Minnesota Vikings leaves one thing clear. The Cowboys defender is better off rushing the passer. After playing only 10...
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott Contacts Odell Beckham Jr.; What'd Cowboys QB Say to OBJ?

All along, it made perfect sense to assume that while an assortment of Dallas Cowboys personalities - from owner Jerry Jones to defensive stud Micah Parsons - were out in front of the curtain talking Odell Beckham Jr., somethings had to be occurring behind the curtain as well. Enter Dak...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants rule 7 out, 5 questionable vs. Cowboys in Week 12

The New York Giants will visit the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day and will do so down a significant number of key players. Against the league’s best defensive front 7, the Giants will have four new starters along the offensive line. They will also have a new starting safety and two new starting cornerbacks due to injury.

