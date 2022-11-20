ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll Week 12: Arkansas still out of the picture but bowl eligible

By Kendall Hilton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MYsT_0jHuDruX00

The top four teams in the coaches poll remain the same after a very entertaining weekend of college football.

Georgia represents the SEC as the no. 1 team in the country, but the Big Ten has two teams in the top four with no. 2 Ohio State and no. 3 Michigan , but obviously, only one will remain after next week.

No. 4 TCU had the biggest weekend scare, using every second on the clock to knock off Baylor and keep their college football playoff hopes alive.

No. 11 Tennesse dropped six spots after they took a spanking from South Carolina. The only two teams left in the top ten from the SEC are no. 7 Alabama and no. 6 LSU .

Arkansas didn’t receive any votes after having their best performance of the season against Ole Miss, who fell five spots no. 19.

1. Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11iumO_0jHuDruX00 Nov 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) and linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) celebrates during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

2. Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GigPP_0jHuDruX00 Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12) celebrates after blocking a Maryland Terrapins punt in the third quarter in their Big Ten game at SECU Stadium.
Ceb Osu22mar Kwr 59

3. Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IafBm_0jHuDruX00 Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson signals after a first down catch against Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) during the second half Nov. 19, 2022 at Michigan Stadium.
Michill 111922 Kd 3888

4. TCU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZG0lF_0jHuDruX00 Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) and punter Jordy Sandy (31) and tight end Alex Honig (82) celebrates the victory over the Baylor Bears after Kell kicks the game winning field goal against the Bears as time expires at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

5. USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBX4d_0jHuDruX00 Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and offensive lineman Mason Murphy (76) celebrate the victory against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

6. LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ceEJL_0jHuDruX00 Nov 19, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to pass the ball against the UAB Blazers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

7. Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJiYS_0jHuDruX00 Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) calls out a play against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

8. Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pJtF_0jHuDruX00 Nov 19, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5), left, linebacker Barrett Carter (0), and defensive end Justin Mascoll (7) dance while signaling safety after sacking Miami quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) in the end zone during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

9. Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JiUSv_0jHuDruX00 Oregon running back Bucky Irving sprints into the end zone for a touchdown as the No. 12 Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Utah Utes in Oregon’s final home game of the season at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon

10. Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYuJ6_0jHuDruX00 Nov 19, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

11. Tennesse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvFhg_0jHuDruX00 Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is assisted off the field after suffering an apparent injury against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

12. Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Vv3G_0jHuDruX00 Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) waves to fans while walking to the locker room following a 54-7 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

13. Kansas State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYjQ1_0jHuDruX00 Nov 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety Josh Hayes (1) celebrates after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

14. Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OB2mi_0jHuDruX00 Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon (25) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

15. Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANFlA_0jHuDruX00 Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman runs onto the field for warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

16. Florida State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQuej_0jHuDruX00 Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) celebrates a touchdown as the Seminoles and the Ragin' Cajuns face off at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 in Tallahassee, Fla.
Fsu 28

Nov 19, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball to wide receiver Josh Downs (11) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

17. North Carolina

Nov 19, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball to wide receiver Josh Downs (11) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

18. UCLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCTLM_0jHuDruX00 Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) reacts following the loss against the Southern California Trojans at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

19. Ole Miss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWPXO_0jHuDruX00 Nov 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

20. Tulane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47THfB_0jHuDruX00 Nov 17, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave safety Lummie Young IV (23) celebrates an interception against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

21. Cincinnati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c09Ee_0jHuDruX00 Nov 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Evan Prater (3) is tackled by Temple Owls linebacker Jordan Magee (6) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

22. Oregon State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtHi2_0jHuDruX00 Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) celebrates following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

23. Coastal Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zai6_0jHuDruX00 Nov 12, 2022; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers tight end TJ Ivy Jr. (86), Coastal Carolina Chanticleers running back Reese White (2) and another Coastal Carolina Chanticleers player celebrate a fourth quarter touchdown against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

24. Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VrDc8_0jHuDruX00 Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) reacts after scoring a touch down during the Texas Longhorns football game against the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ut Ku Football Mlc 00623

25. Texas-San Antonio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQa8O_0jHuDruX00 Sep 10, 2022; West Point, New York, USA; UTSA Roadrunners running back Brenden Brady (5) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Oscar Cardenas (9) during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

