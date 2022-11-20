One reason people watch TV is to escape reality, we see this stuff in the world everyday. When I sit down to watch a show I don’t want to see issues that are happening in today’s society, I can turn the news on if I want to see that. One reason The Andy Griffith Show was and still is so popular is they never included any issues that were happening in the world at that time ( wars, racial issues, etc) and that’s why it is so enjoyable to watch. I have seen good shows that started dealing with worldly issues and was soon cancelled because viewers weren’t interested in watching it. TV should be entertaining and a time to escape reality, not having the issues of the day thrown in our face, leave that to the news.
Related
Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV
Hilarie Burton Morgan Tells Candace Cameron Bure, “I Don’t Remember Jesus Liking Hypocrites,” Amid GAC Controversy
Andrew Walker, Nikki DeLoach and More Reveal the Hallmark Movie Sequels They Are Down to Make
Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Hallmark's Wise Men Unite for Christmas Con: See All the Panels
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
The 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movie Starring Days Of Our Lives' Victor Webster
‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon
Three Wise Men and a Baby Is the Hallmark Channel Crossover Event of Our Christmas Dreams
Tim Allen Speaks Out About Tom Hanks: ‘We Have Very Different Opinions’
Tori Spelling's Hallmark Movie Is A Throwback Classic
The 15 best Hallmark Christmas movies to stream
Candace Cameron Bure’s Quotes About Leaving Hallmark for Great American Media: I Want to ‘Tell Stories That Have More Meaning’
Andy Cohen Says ‘RHOBH’ Is “Taking A Minute Break” And Teases What’s Ahead For Bravo In 2023
'Grey's Anatomy' Actress and Musician Tied to the Knot Last Month
‘Little House on the Prairie’: Inside Alison Arngrim and Co-Star Steve Tracy’s Sweet Relationship
Gavin Rossdale Details Holiday Plans With His and Gwen Stefani’s 3 Kids
‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond Has the Oddest Yearly Thanksgiving Tradition
Tim Allen Addresses 'Toy Story' Rumors After He's Spotted Out With Tom Hanks
Kelli Giddish dons a wedding dress in her Law & Order: SVU goodbye
A Royal Corgi Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Hunter King
American Entertainment
American Entertainment celebrates American entertainment, celebrities, and events. This brand is owned by Outsider Media Network, LLP and acts as a focused outlet that capitalizes on all forms of entertainment, both new and classic. American Entertainment was created by the founders of Outsider.com.https://americanentertainment.com/
Comments / 1