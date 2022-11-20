ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Jason David Frank Dies: Amy Jo Johnson Pays Tribute to Power Rangers Co-Star

By Nick Caruso
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtpdU_0jHuDncr00

Power Rangers Amy Jo Johnson is paying tribute to her former co-star, the late Jason David Frank , who died Saturday in Texas .

“Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique,” she wrote on Instagram . “My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace.”

Though a cause of death has not been revealed, reports indicate it was suicide.

Frank was best known for portraying the Green and White Rangers on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for three seasons and 145 episodes alongside Johnson, who played the Pink Ranger.

He starred in multiple franchise spinoffs including Power Rangers Zeo, Power Rangers Turbo and Power Rangers Wild Force , before returning to the franchise for Power Rangers Dino Thunder . He reunited with Johnson for a cameo in the 2017 Power Rangers film.

Another of Frank and Johnson’s co-stars, Walter E. Jones, also commemorated his former co-star on Instagram writing, “ Can’t believe it… RIP Jason David Frank . My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.”

Frank’s other credits include guest spots on Sweet Valley High and Family Matters , plus voice work in the video game Smite and the miniseries Transformers: Titans Return .

