Savannah Chrisley Offers Inspiring Words About Experiencing 'Things That Have Shook You' Days Before Parents' Sentencing

With her parents' sentencing mere days away, Savannah Chrisley is looking for some inspiration.

The famous daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley took to Instagram to share an inspiring quote about going through tough situations that others are not aware of after her parents were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

"You've been through a thousand things in your life people don't even know about," the quote from @thebehappyproject began. "You've experienced things that have shook you, changed you, broke you , built you and taught you to be stronger than you ever thought you had the ability to be."

"And you are who you are for all of it," the message read, "So the next time someone judges you based on a small part of what they see and how they interrupt that, remember who you are, remember how much you've overcome and smile and keep walking because you don't have a single thing to prove to anyone else."

The post concluded, "You've already proved so much to yourself who muddled through storms that people didn't even see because of how you carried yourself."

Savannah likely found the message she shared on Saturday, November 19, to be relatable considering all eyes have been on her family ever since Todd and Julie made headlines earlier this year.

Todd and Julie — she was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction-of-justice charges — were were accused of faking documents in order to receive $30 million in loans and also lied about hid funds in order to avoid paying taxes. The Chrisley Knows Best patriarchs now face up to 30-years behind bars.

Their sentencing is scheduled for Monday, November 21.

As the family navigates this troubling time, Savannah has been open about the toll her parents' conviction has had on her. With her mom joining her on her "Unlocked" podcast last month, the 25-year-old admitted, "I’m just over here angry, because it’s like, how is a God that’s supposed to be so loving and so full of hope [OK with this]?"

Explaining that her whole life could change, she continued, "The two people that I’ve always had there for me and that’s been my support system and who I’ve leaned on, because I’m there for everyone else: my siblings, my friends, whoever it may be."

Savannah continued to tell Julie, "But I always know I can be there for them because y’all have been there for me or you are there for me."

The famous family has been turning towards their faith in recent months, as Savannah said in an interview that they are "at a place where we put our faith in God. We definitely don't put our faith in the system."