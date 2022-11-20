ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Raleigh News & Observer

Week 12 Rankings: Kickers

Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer

Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of the best halves of their season and one of their worst in the same game. It resulted in a 37-30 loss to their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, but did provide some tangible evidence of steps forward. The offense put up more...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Browns Sign Veteran Center, Make Other Roster Moves

With the unfortunate injury to center Ethan Pocic, the Cleveland Browns have opted to place him on the injured reserve. Additionally, Cleveland has signed veteran center Greg Mancz to the active roster. Pocic will now have to miss at least four games, the earliest he can return is against the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Anthony McFarland Preparing to Replace Jaylen Warren in Steelers Backfield

PITTSBURGH -- With a hamstring injury holding rookie running back Jaylen Warren back, the Pittsburgh Steelers have started working third-year runner Anthony McFarland back into the mix for Week 12. McFarland battled with Warren during training camp before finding himself on the practice squad to start the season. It's been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving Preview: Streaks Continue?

The New England Patriots look to extend their winning streak to four games in the NFL's Thanksgiving finale against the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots will travel to Minnesota in a a quick four-game turnaround for both teams, each which experienced polar-opposite outcomes in Week 11. New England beat the New...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Lucas Patrick’s Season Ends Following Surgery

Bears offensive lineman Lucas Patrick is done for the season as a result of a toe injury suffered against New England on Oct. 24. Patrick went on injured reserve after the game and would have been eligible to come back but coach Matt Eberlus on Wednesday announced Patrick had to have surgery and his return won't be possible as a result.
Raleigh News & Observer

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Dallas Cowboys

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants will be missing four offensive linemen and both starting cornerbacks on Thursday when they visit the Dallas Cowboys. But the next time the NFL postpones a game due to a rash of injuries having hit a team will be the first.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Kenny Pickett Doubles Down on Diontae Johnson’s Lack of Success

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers' top wide receiver Diontae Johnson hasn't caught more than five passes in a game since Kenny Pickett stepped in at halftime of Week 3. The team is now 11 weeks into the regular season, and still, Johnson has yet to catch a touchdown. But the reasoning remains that he isn't available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Parks Frazier Reveals Change in Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts got off to a 3-3-1 start under quarterback Matt Ryan. He was benched after a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans in large part because of how frequently he was turning the ball over. Ryan had nine interceptions and fumbled the ball 11 times (3 lost)...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Vikings Monday Practice Report: Dalvin Tomlinson, Akayleb Evans Limited

The Vikings held a walkthrough on Monday, beginning preparations for Thursday night's game against the Patriots. Although it wasn't a real practice, the team is still required to release an estimated report of injured players' level of participation. Two key defensive players who missed Sunday's loss against the Cowboys —...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Matt Rhule breaks silence to discuss Panthers’ roster, his firing and football future

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has re-emerged following his October firing. After six weeks of silence, Rhule took part in a 31-minute interview with The 33rd Team’s Vic Carruci, which was released on Monday. In the interview, Rhule — who went 11-27 during his more than two seasons in Charlotte — spoke about his Panthers tenure, his eventual dismissal and his gratitude for the opportunity.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Is It Over for the Steelers?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves staring at the worst question you can be asked about an NFL franchise, is this season over?. With a 3-7 record and no consistent spark, it's hard to find the light to bring a positive answer to the question. That being said, there's no need to sit around gloomy because the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't Super Bowl Champions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys vs. Giants: Micah Parsons On Injury List - And Needs a Haircut

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons said after Sunday’s 40-3 win at Minnesota that he experienced some unusual "pain'' in his leg on one particular play but that he's otherwise fine for this week's Thanksgiving visit from the New York Giants. And on Monday here at The Star,...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

49ers-Cardinals Week 11 Monday Night Live Blog from Mexico City

MEXICO CITY -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 11 Monday night road game against the Arizona Cardinals. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 2:55 The 49ers SHOULD blow out Arizona. The Cardinals are a deeply flawed team...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

