Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Raleigh News & Observer
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of the best halves of their season and one of their worst in the same game. It resulted in a 37-30 loss to their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, but did provide some tangible evidence of steps forward. The offense put up more...
Raleigh News & Observer
2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: Maryland has a 1st Round Cornerback
On this week’s edition of scouting the nation, we take a look at a first-round caliber cornerback, an SEC pass rusher and an under-the-radar quarterback with a lot of upside. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers at Cardinals Betting Odds: Week 12 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers find themselves coming off back-to-back losses in which each game came down to the final seconds in regulation. Now sitting with a 5-5 record, the Chargers must respond accordingly in Week 12 against the Cardinals to prevent the team's winning percentage from dropping below .500. The Cardinals have...
Raleigh News & Observer
Browns Sign Veteran Center, Make Other Roster Moves
With the unfortunate injury to center Ethan Pocic, the Cleveland Browns have opted to place him on the injured reserve. Additionally, Cleveland has signed veteran center Greg Mancz to the active roster. Pocic will now have to miss at least four games, the earliest he can return is against the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Anthony McFarland Preparing to Replace Jaylen Warren in Steelers Backfield
PITTSBURGH -- With a hamstring injury holding rookie running back Jaylen Warren back, the Pittsburgh Steelers have started working third-year runner Anthony McFarland back into the mix for Week 12. McFarland battled with Warren during training camp before finding himself on the practice squad to start the season. It's been...
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving Preview: Streaks Continue?
The New England Patriots look to extend their winning streak to four games in the NFL's Thanksgiving finale against the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots will travel to Minnesota in a a quick four-game turnaround for both teams, each which experienced polar-opposite outcomes in Week 11. New England beat the New...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lucas Patrick’s Season Ends Following Surgery
Bears offensive lineman Lucas Patrick is done for the season as a result of a toe injury suffered against New England on Oct. 24. Patrick went on injured reserve after the game and would have been eligible to come back but coach Matt Eberlus on Wednesday announced Patrick had to have surgery and his return won't be possible as a result.
Raleigh News & Observer
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Dallas Cowboys
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants will be missing four offensive linemen and both starting cornerbacks on Thursday when they visit the Dallas Cowboys. But the next time the NFL postpones a game due to a rash of injuries having hit a team will be the first.
Raleigh News & Observer
Kenny Pickett Doubles Down on Diontae Johnson’s Lack of Success
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers' top wide receiver Diontae Johnson hasn't caught more than five passes in a game since Kenny Pickett stepped in at halftime of Week 3. The team is now 11 weeks into the regular season, and still, Johnson has yet to catch a touchdown. But the reasoning remains that he isn't available.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jonathan Gannon on Aaron Rodgers: ‘He does things that other guys can’t do.’
PHILADELPHIA - No prompting needed. When Jonathan Gannon took to the podium Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex, the Eagles defensive coordinator already had the name holstered. "Big challenge coming in this week with Green Bay and A-Rod [Packers QB Aaron Rodgers], and we'll be excited to play on Sunday Night Football," Gannon said.
Raleigh News & Observer
Parks Frazier Reveals Change in Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts got off to a 3-3-1 start under quarterback Matt Ryan. He was benched after a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans in large part because of how frequently he was turning the ball over. Ryan had nine interceptions and fumbled the ball 11 times (3 lost)...
Raleigh News & Observer
Vikings Monday Practice Report: Dalvin Tomlinson, Akayleb Evans Limited
The Vikings held a walkthrough on Monday, beginning preparations for Thursday night's game against the Patriots. Although it wasn't a real practice, the team is still required to release an estimated report of injured players' level of participation. Two key defensive players who missed Sunday's loss against the Cowboys —...
Raleigh News & Observer
Matt Rhule breaks silence to discuss Panthers’ roster, his firing and football future
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has re-emerged following his October firing. After six weeks of silence, Rhule took part in a 31-minute interview with The 33rd Team’s Vic Carruci, which was released on Monday. In the interview, Rhule — who went 11-27 during his more than two seasons in Charlotte — spoke about his Panthers tenure, his eventual dismissal and his gratitude for the opportunity.
Raleigh News & Observer
Is It Over for the Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves staring at the worst question you can be asked about an NFL franchise, is this season over?. With a 3-7 record and no consistent spark, it's hard to find the light to bring a positive answer to the question. That being said, there's no need to sit around gloomy because the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't Super Bowl Champions.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys vs. Giants: Micah Parsons On Injury List - And Needs a Haircut
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons said after Sunday’s 40-3 win at Minnesota that he experienced some unusual "pain'' in his leg on one particular play but that he's otherwise fine for this week's Thanksgiving visit from the New York Giants. And on Monday here at The Star,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys ‘Pissed-Off Gut-Check’ Leads to Vikings Blowout, Says CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys got back in the winner's circle with a 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at US Bank Stadium. The Cowboys needed a response after an embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. They got it. ... almost "perfectly.''. Dallas now moves to 7-3...
Raleigh News & Observer
49ers-Cardinals Week 11 Monday Night Live Blog from Mexico City
MEXICO CITY -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 11 Monday night road game against the Arizona Cardinals. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 2:55 The 49ers SHOULD blow out Arizona. The Cardinals are a deeply flawed team...
Comments / 0