Campbell, NY

House in ruin following Saturday night Campbell fire

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

CAMPBELL, N.Y. ( WETM ) — A Saturday house fire in Campbell resulted in the building being brought to the ground, leaving only a pile of rubble.

Reports of the fire came in Saturday evening around 7 p.m. of a structure fire in the Town of Campbell at the intersection of state Route 415 and state Route 333.

Photos taken from witnesses show flames escaping out the building’s front windows and doorway, as fire crews worked to extinguish them.

Man arrested in connection to Nov. 11 hit and run

The flames were under control sometime after 9 p.m. before reigniting around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, but it’s unaware when the second was contained.

When visited Sunday afternoon, the building was torn down, with debris scattered across the lot where it once stood.

The building next to the structure received moderate damage, with some of the siding coming off due to the heat.

It’s unaware at this time if there were injuries involved or the cause of the fire and its reignition.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22G1IA_0jHuCFdE00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vL5y_0jHuCFdE00
