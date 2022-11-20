ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Timeline: Club Q shooting emergency response

By Sarah Ferguson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVssO_0jHuC7ef00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In seconds, a tragedy unfolded early Sunday morning, Nov. 20 at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The overnight shooting left several dead and many others injured , with a suspect now in custody.

“The initial call for service was received at 11:56 p.m. last night [Saturday]. The initial officer was dispatched at 11:57 p.m.,” said Lt. Pamela Castro, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Within minutes the shooting was stopped by the quick action of heroes, both in uniform and not. At least two people inside Club Q fought and subdued the suspect, according to police.

“The first officer arrived in the area at 12:00 a.m. and the suspect was detained and subsequently taken into custody at 12:02 a.m.,” said Lt. Castro.

New Mexico State Police: 19-year-old dead after ‘altercation’ on UNM campus

Officers from all four patrol divisions in Colorado Springs responded and within minutes, dozens were on the scene to assist.

“I am so terribly saddened and heartbroken. I also want to thank all of our first responders; our fire department, our police officers, the Sheriff’s Office, all of our medical personnel — whether they be transporting through AMR and other ambulance services, and all of our hospitals did a tremendous job during this undertaking,” said Cheif Adrian Vasquez, CSPD. “Thank you so much for all you do every day.”

  • Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Andrea Vazquez
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ofVR_0jHuC7ef00
    Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Andrea Vazquez
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331JjN_0jHuC7ef00
    Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Andrea Vazquez
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bVvls_0jHuC7ef00
    Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded within seven minutes upon receiving the first call for help, and Chief Randy Royal of CSFD said its firefighters were immediately able to enter the building to assist, because of the swift action from police.

“I do want to give a shout-out and thanks to the police department for their actions, we have a great working relationship with them, but their actions directly made an impact on saving lives,” stated Chief Royal, CSFD.

First responders have been training in the case of an event like this, and it was all hands on deck.

“We had 34 firefighters that ended up being on the scene, and with the 34, we had 11 ambulances that did respond to the scene; from AMR, CSFD, and county agencies that helped out in this,” said Capt. Mike Smaldino, CSFD.

Story continues below:

Victims were transported to three different hospitals; seven were taken to Penrose Main, 10 were taken to Memorial Central, and two were taken to Memorial North.

According to CSFD, ambulances would take up to three patients at a time after firefighters determined the most critical during its triage process.

“Additionally there were a few police cruisers that were transporting patients and this was all to the benefit of the survivability of the men and women that we were working on,” said Chief Royal.

Training for mass casualty events is now common practice and first responders put their practice into action on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, these are events that we do train for, as far as what we call a ‘mass casualty,’ so that is why we had such a big response,” said Capt. Smaldino.

Club Q donations: GoFundMe verifies fundraisers

According to CSPD, five people were killed in the shooting at Club Q and 25 others were injured. The 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody, and he is currently being treated for injuries at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Growing memorial outside Club Q after deadly shooting

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A memorial outside Club Q, the location of a deadly shooting overnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, continues to grow as the Colorado community comes together to support victims of the tragedy. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) held a news conference on Sunday at 8 a.m. and said the suspect, a 22-year-old […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRQE News 13

Club Q donations: GoFundMe verifies fundraisers

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Communications team at GoFundMe is closely monitoring the platform with its Trust & Safety team for fundraisers that have started following the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. “Our hearts are with the Colorado Springs community during this time. We hope you are safe and well,” stated Nathalie Granda, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Court Docs: Line went dead during second 911 call, Colorado Springs man found murdered days later

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --- Court documents obtained by KRDO reveal what led up to a man being murdered in the mountains, including calling for help twice. On June 10, the body of 30-year-old Manuel Armando Hernandez-Uribe was found lying along the 5200 block of Old Stage Road. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Court Docs: Line went dead during second 911 call, Colorado Springs man found murdered days later appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Traffic crash in Pueblo becomes fatal

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man hit by a car while trying to get into a moving vehicle has died from his injuries. According to Pueblo Police Department, on Thursday, Nov. 10 at around 4 p.m. officers were on a proactive policing call in the area of East 4th Street and Glendale Avenue. Officers attempted to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
PUEBLO, CO
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy