Concord, NC

WSOC-TV

Flames destroy Fort Mill family’s home, cars overnight

FORT MILL, S.C. — A fire destroyed a Fort Mill family’s home and cars early Wednesday morning. Flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Lange Court just off Highway 460. The fire spread to the two cars in the driveway of the house. The home appeared to...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

High school quarterback helps elderly couple during house fire

It’s happening at 5 p.m. at the corner of Mint and Graham streets outside Bank of America Stadium. Expert offers tips for keeping homes safe while traveling for the holidays. Security analyst Karl De La Guerra said that, for starters, lock all doors and windows. Safety ahead of Thanksgiving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man charged after allegedly firing gun in dispute with neighbors

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots fired in a dispute between neighbors resulted in charges for a man in Rowan County, according to deputies. The incident was reported on Saturday afternoon just after 4:00 p.m. on Carrie Drive. Deputies say they were called to a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Rocky Dean Eagle, 42, standing in his driveway. Eagle is alleged to have told deputies that he was just “trying to start his weedeater.”
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Catawba County Child

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child. Last Thursday (November 17) shortly after 2 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies and Catawba County EMS responded to a residence on Hill Haven Drive in Vale following a report that a four-year-old female child was unresponsive at that location.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Water cut to portion of northeast Charlotte for pipe repair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of northeast Charlotte is without water while crews repair a water pipe. Charlotte Water reported Wednesday that the repairs will affect service to the 9900 block of Pinewood Lane, as well as surrounding areas. Crews are reporting the area will be without water between...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Missing Teen And Boyfriend From Statesville Found Safe

Two individuals, including a teenager reported missing have been found. The Statesville Police Department reports that 16-year-old Chloe Hastings and her boyfriend, Ayden Wood, were found safe in Florida. As reported on November 15, Hastings went missing and it was believed that she may have ran away with Wood. On...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

One dead in overnight Catawba County shooting; man in custody

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting late Sunday night in Catawba County, authorities said. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on 14th Avenue Southwest in Hickory, right off Interstate 40, just after 10 p.m. Sunday.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

WBTV helicopter crashes on I-77 South, two killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. The crash happened in the area of I-77 near the Nations Ford Road exit. Crews say the two lanes reopened...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WISH-TV

TV meteorologist, pilot die in North Carolina helicopter crash

(AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along an interstate highway in the Charlotte area, according to authorities and the station. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were identified as the people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Foul play suspected in Vale 4-year-old’s death

VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to the death of a 4-year-old girl in Vale. Deputies say that they received a call on Nov. 17 at a home on Hill Have Drive for an unresponsive child. The was taken to an...
VALE, NC
WCNC

Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
HICKORY, NC

