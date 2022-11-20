Read full article on original website
WSOC-TV
Flames destroy Fort Mill family’s home, cars overnight
FORT MILL, S.C. — A fire destroyed a Fort Mill family’s home and cars early Wednesday morning. Flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Lange Court just off Highway 460. The fire spread to the two cars in the driveway of the house. The home appeared to...
WSOC-TV
4-year-old girl dies; foul play suspected, Catawba County deputies say
VALE, N.C. — Deputies are investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl in Catawba County. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said it was called Nov. 17 around 2:15 p.m. to Hill Haven Drive in Vale for an unresponsive 4-year-old girl. According to a search warrant in the case,...
WBTV
Rowan investigators locate stolen camper, still searching for pickup truck and driver
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are investigating the larceny of a camper that has since been recovered. They say a Jayco popup camper was stolen from the Public Storage location at 125 Grace Church Road in Salisbury. The larceny occurred on November 8...
Woman hurt when bullets fly into her home in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A mother in Rock Hill is hurt and on edge after someone fired at her home more than 30 times early Tuesday morning. The victim says one of those bullets came dangerously close to her and her three children, and now Rock Hill detectives are working to try and solve the case.
WBTV
Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
WBTV
High school quarterback helps elderly couple during house fire
It’s happening at 5 p.m. at the corner of Mint and Graham streets outside Bank of America Stadium. Expert offers tips for keeping homes safe while traveling for the holidays. Security analyst Karl De La Guerra said that, for starters, lock all doors and windows. Safety ahead of Thanksgiving...
WBTV
Man charged after allegedly firing gun in dispute with neighbors
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots fired in a dispute between neighbors resulted in charges for a man in Rowan County, according to deputies. The incident was reported on Saturday afternoon just after 4:00 p.m. on Carrie Drive. Deputies say they were called to a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Rocky Dean Eagle, 42, standing in his driveway. Eagle is alleged to have told deputies that he was just “trying to start his weedeater.”
860wacb.com
Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Catawba County Child
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child. Last Thursday (November 17) shortly after 2 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies and Catawba County EMS responded to a residence on Hill Haven Drive in Vale following a report that a four-year-old female child was unresponsive at that location.
WBTV
Family Crisis Council Shelter coat and pajama drive underway, sponsored by Ms. North Carolina Petite
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A coat and pajama drive to benefit the Family Crisis Council is underway in Rowan County, according to the sponsor, Erica Leigh Averill, Ms. North Carolina Petite. ”My platform is eating disorder awareness and helping women overcome struggles, which I’ve personally experienced and I’m very...
WBTV
Water cut to portion of northeast Charlotte for pipe repair
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of northeast Charlotte is without water while crews repair a water pipe. Charlotte Water reported Wednesday that the repairs will affect service to the 9900 block of Pinewood Lane, as well as surrounding areas. Crews are reporting the area will be without water between...
WBTV
Community invited to send best wishes to retiring Rowan Co. Sheriff
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After 12 years as the top law enforcement officer in Rowan County, Kevin Auten is retiring, and members of the community are being urged to send along their best wishes. A retirement celebration is planned for Monday, November 28, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m....
860wacb.com
Missing Teen And Boyfriend From Statesville Found Safe
Two individuals, including a teenager reported missing have been found. The Statesville Police Department reports that 16-year-old Chloe Hastings and her boyfriend, Ayden Wood, were found safe in Florida. As reported on November 15, Hastings went missing and it was believed that she may have ran away with Wood. On...
WBTV
One dead in overnight Catawba County shooting; man in custody
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting late Sunday night in Catawba County, authorities said. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on 14th Avenue Southwest in Hickory, right off Interstate 40, just after 10 p.m. Sunday.
WBTV
WBTV helicopter crashes on I-77 South, two killed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. The crash happened in the area of I-77 near the Nations Ford Road exit. Crews say the two lanes reopened...
Hundreds have died on NC streets; family pushing for change
There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways.
WISH-TV
TV meteorologist, pilot die in North Carolina helicopter crash
(AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along an interstate highway in the Charlotte area, according to authorities and the station. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were identified as the people...
WBTV
Foul play suspected in Vale 4-year-old’s death
VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to the death of a 4-year-old girl in Vale. Deputies say that they received a call on Nov. 17 at a home on Hill Have Drive for an unresponsive child. The was taken to an...
WBTV
Abandoned homes in Clover causing problems in neighborhood, residents want landowner to address it
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - Rats, snakes and roaches. That is what one neighborhood in the Town of Clover has been dealing with for the last two years. They say these pests are coming from two abandoned houses in their neighborhood, but they cannot seem to get the homeowner to do anything about it.
Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say
HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
cn2.com
Deadly Chopper Crash Causing Major I-77 Delays – WBTV Confirming it was their helicopter.
YORK COUNTY S.C (CN2 NEWS) – 2 are dead in a helicopter crash on I-77 in Charlotte near Nation Ford Road (southbound). UPDATE: Our friends at WBTV sharing the devastating news that 2 of their colleagues were the 2 people on board. Chip Tayag was the pilot and meteorologist Jason Myers was on board. Our hearts and prayers are with their families.
