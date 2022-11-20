ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WATCH: Commanders DT John Ridgeway suplex Texans RB Dameon Pierce

By Bryan Manning
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans had five yards of total offense in the first half of Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders.

On Houston’s first possession of the second half, wide receiver Brandin Cooks somehow got matched up with Washington linebacker Jon Bostic, picking up 41 yards. Suddenly, the Texans were in business.

After the Texans pick up another first down, quarterback Davis Mills throws short to running back Dameon Pierce, but Commanders defensive tackle John Ridgeway was all over the play. In fact, Ridgeway picked Pierce up and went full WWE on him, suplexing him to the ground.

Naturally, Ridgeway was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty, giving the Texans a first-and-goal inside the 10-yard line. Fortunately for Ridgeway, Washington’s defense held the Texans to a field goal.

