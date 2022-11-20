Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas HotsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
“Somebody has to be last”: Plows reach The Valley in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Snow in some Buffalo neighborhoods was finally plowed out Tuesday, meaning some neighbors have been stuck in their homes for five days. The Valley section of South Buffalo was among the last neighborhoods to see a plow, and people there are relieved their lives can get back to normal. Bolton and […]
WGRZ TV
Frustrated by the lack of plowed streets, South Buffalo resident starts clearing the street himself
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It hasn't snowed in South Buffalo since Sunday, but residents in the neighborhood are still frustrated that side streets aren't passable. "It was one of the areas hit the hardest, but there was really not much concentration of help," said Roman Celniker. "I feel like there...
WKBW-TV
As feet of snow fell, the Warehouse restaurant in Hamburg fed stranded travelers
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers showed their "Buffalo Strong" spirit during the massive lake-effect snow storm last week - and one restaurant went above and beyond to feed stranded travelers and make sure everyone stayed warm. The owners of The Original Warehouse on Milestrip Road in Hamburg...
Popular Gas Station Collapses in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
If you live in the northtowns, you may think that the lake effect snowstorm chaos is over as of Monday. That is unfortunately not the case for many people from South Buffalo to Evans and in Orchard Park, Hamburg and West Seneca. Cleanup efforts still taking place late Monday and...
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident
The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
City employee killed while assisting in snow removal in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo employee was killed Wednesday after being struck by a high lift during the snow removal process in South Buffalo. The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on the scene of McKinley Pkwy. between Olcott and Tifft Street. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says...
WGNtv.com
Great Lakes heavy lake-effect snow event
Snow showers tapered off Tuesday morning, marking the end of a significant Lake Effect Snow Event in the Great Lakes region. The highest recorded amount was 80 inches (6.5 feet) in Erie County, N.Y.
Super charged lake effect snow event was truly incredible and historic
Nov. 20 saw the culmination of the 2014 'Snowvember,' which brought a crippling lake snow to Buffalo's southtowns. That same day in 2022 was the date nearly 7 feet of snow stopped falling. The meteorological set-up was very similar in both years, with very similar resulting snowfall totals. The main...
South Buffalo Residents Angry About Still Having a Travel Ban
UPDATE: North, west and east Buffalo have lifted their travel advisories, while Lackawanna has lifted its travel ban and now has a travel advisory in place. South Buffalo (south of William Street) is now the only place in Western New York with a travel ban. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- While it's been nearly...
Gas station overhang collapses from snow in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A gas station overhang at a Sunoco station collapsed in West Seneca on Monday night, according to police. The overhang collapsed sometime before 6:15 p.m. at the station on Union Road and Clinton Street. Police say there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged. Several structures across Western New […]
wnypapers.com
USAN, Savarino announce completion of Tugby-Lennon in Niagara Falls
Historic buildings on Niagara Street to get a second life. USA Niagara Development Corp. and Savarino Companies – a Buffalo-based construction, development and property management firm – have completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara St., Niagara Falls. The block consists of three attached historic structures located in the heart of Niagara Falls, steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood, and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park.
Buffalo-area roof collapses threaten lives, businesses after historic snowfall
Several businesses in Orchard Park, as well as a Hamburg bowling alley, saw damages after the 80-plus inches of snow put significant weight on the structures. After a historical snowfall event in the Buffalo area this past week, residents weren’t just taking to the driveways and sidewalks to clear snow. In the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, New York (home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills), the 80 inches of snow that accumulated was also cleared off local roofs in order to prevent a major danger to homes.
"The system was not reliable for this storm," says Mayor Brown about failed snow plow GPS system
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo's new plowing status map that was unveiled earlier in November failed just two days into its first snowstorm of the season. 2 On Your Side asked Mayor Brown why and how it failed so quickly. "Obviously, we're not happy that there were...
South Buffalo residents: “Where are all of our plows”
Some South Buffalo residents say they've been trapped by heavy snow fall since Thursday without seeing a plow.
Braymiller's Lanes owner plans to "build it back better" after snow-related roof collapse, demolition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of a historic bowling alley in Hamburg plans to rebuild after suffering a catastrophic roof collapse during Western New York's most recent lake effect storm. Braymiller's Lanes on Buffalo Street will be demolished but its third-generation owner, Howie Braymiller told 2 On Your Side...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Historic Lake Snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The meteorologists can take a deep breath after what happened over the last couple of days. The heavy snow in the Buffalo was really one of historic proportions and the true definition of a whiteout. But we need to put this kind of snowfall into perspective. The measurement at Orchard Park was about 80 inches of snow for the four day time period. But compare that 80 inches to what Rochester will usually measures for an entire winter season. The average is about 100 inches of snow. So what Orchard Park came very close to was the amount of snow that we may see in an entire winter season. That is almost five months of snow just four days!
Snow cleanup effort continues with heavy equipment
HAMBURG, N.Y. — With all that snow dumped by the lake effect machine in Hamburg and Orchard Park, some heavy machines are now engaged in getting it off the roads and out of residential areas. That snow removal process for Hamburg and Orchard Park, which were both buried under...
City of Buffalo getting more help from state to clear snow from streets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton says the city is making "good progress" in clearing the streets. At a press briefing on Tuesday, Marton says the New York State brought in 17 additional trucks to help clear the snow on Tuesday. He says the state will send around 30 dump trucks to assist with their snow removal efforts on Wednesday.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
For the second time, a state appellate court has rejected 23-year-old Leonard Hahn IV’s efforts to obtain youthful offender status. He was convicted as a 17-year-old of raping two children, one in Alabama and the other in Attica. However, his appeal was declined because it was determined Hahn acted alone and his involvement with both children was major. He was sentenced to concurrent 10-year terms in both Wyoming and Genesee Counties, along with 20 years of post-release supervision. While in prison, Hahn also was convicted of promoting contraband, which added 18 months to his sentence. He’s eligible for parole in 2025.
