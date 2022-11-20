ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident

The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
HAMBURG, NY
WGNtv.com

Great Lakes heavy lake-effect snow event

Snow showers tapered off Tuesday morning, marking the end of a significant Lake Effect Snow Event in the Great Lakes region. The highest recorded amount was 80 inches (6.5 feet) in Erie County, N.Y.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

South Buffalo Residents Angry About Still Having a Travel Ban

UPDATE: North, west and east Buffalo have lifted their travel advisories, while Lackawanna has lifted its travel ban and now has a travel advisory in place. South Buffalo (south of William Street) is now the only place in Western New York with a travel ban. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- While it's been nearly...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Gas station overhang collapses from snow in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A gas station overhang at a Sunoco station collapsed in West Seneca on Monday night, according to police. The overhang collapsed sometime before 6:15 p.m. at the station on Union Road and Clinton Street. Police say there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged. Several structures across Western New […]
WEST SENECA, NY
wnypapers.com

USAN, Savarino announce completion of Tugby-Lennon in Niagara Falls

Historic buildings on Niagara Street to get a second life. USA Niagara Development Corp. and Savarino Companies – a Buffalo-based construction, development and property management firm – have completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara St., Niagara Falls. The block consists of three attached historic structures located in the heart of Niagara Falls, steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood, and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
AccuWeather

Buffalo-area roof collapses threaten lives, businesses after historic snowfall

Several businesses in Orchard Park, as well as a Hamburg bowling alley, saw damages after the 80-plus inches of snow put significant weight on the structures. After a historical snowfall event in the Buffalo area this past week, residents weren’t just taking to the driveways and sidewalks to clear snow. In the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, New York (home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills), the 80 inches of snow that accumulated was also cleared off local roofs in order to prevent a major danger to homes.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Historic Lake Snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The meteorologists can take a deep breath after what happened over the last couple of days. The heavy snow in the Buffalo was really one of historic proportions and the true definition of a whiteout. But we need to put this kind of snowfall into perspective. The measurement at Orchard Park was about 80 inches of snow for the four day time period. But compare that 80 inches to what Rochester will usually measures for an entire winter season. The average is about 100 inches of snow. So what Orchard Park came very close to was the amount of snow that we may see in an entire winter season. That is almost five months of snow just four days!
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Snow cleanup effort continues with heavy equipment

HAMBURG, N.Y. — With all that snow dumped by the lake effect machine in Hamburg and Orchard Park, some heavy machines are now engaged in getting it off the roads and out of residential areas. That snow removal process for Hamburg and Orchard Park, which were both buried under...
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

City of Buffalo getting more help from state to clear snow from streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton says the city is making "good progress" in clearing the streets. At a press briefing on Tuesday, Marton says the New York State brought in 17 additional trucks to help clear the snow on Tuesday. He says the state will send around 30 dump trucks to assist with their snow removal efforts on Wednesday.
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

For the second time, a state appellate court has rejected 23-year-old Leonard Hahn IV’s efforts to obtain youthful offender status. He was convicted as a 17-year-old of raping two children, one in Alabama and the other in Attica. However, his appeal was declined because it was determined Hahn acted alone and his involvement with both children was major. He was sentenced to concurrent 10-year terms in both Wyoming and Genesee Counties, along with 20 years of post-release supervision. While in prison, Hahn also was convicted of promoting contraband, which added 18 months to his sentence. He’s eligible for parole in 2025.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

