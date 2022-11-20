Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman Title Fight Approved By The WBA
The World Boxing Association (WBA) has confirmed that their organization has approved a request for Errol Spence to make a world title defense against former unified champion Keith Thurman in the month of February. "On November 14, 2022, TGB Promotions applied for special permission on behalf of Spence to fight...
BoxingNews24.com
Will Munguia agree to face Zhanibek for WBO 160-lb title?
By Robert Segal: Jaime Munguia and his promoters at Golden Boy Promotions have 15 days to decide whether to agree to the WBO-ordered fight against middleweight champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly. Last Sunday, the World Boxing Organization ordered #1 ranked contender Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) and undefeated WBO 160-lb champion Zhanibek (13-0,...
Boxing Scene
William Zepeda Warns Stevenson: Don't Mention Me - Send A Contract... And We'll Be There
William Zepeda is less impressed with being called out by one of the best in the sport than he will be once it leads to an actual fight. The unbeaten lightweight has made it to the hit list of Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9KOs). The undefeated former two-division titlist is currently awaiting the first step in talks for a mandated WBC title eliminator with Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, but senses that he will have to look elsewhere for his lightweight debut. It motivated the Newark, New Jersey native to namedrop Zepeda (27-0, 23KOs) and former unified lightweight champ George Kambosos Jr. (20-2, 10KOs).
Fight Week: Regis Prograis, Jose Zepeda to fight for vacant title; Dillian Whyte is back
REGIS PROGRAIS (27-1, 23 KOs) vs. JOSE ZEPEDA (35-2, 27 KOs) Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (main event later in show) Where: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California. TV/Stream: Pay-per-view ($59.99) Division: Junior welterweights (140 pounds) At stake: Vacant WBC title. Pound-for-pound ranking: None. Odds: Prograis 3½-1...
Boxing Scene
Tank Davis and Ryan Garcia Collab On Boxing’s First Superfight Of 2023
Apart from being terrific fighters, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are likely the two most social media and marketing savvy boxers in the world today. One could even make the argument that as sole practitioners without a league or team construct to aid them in their marketing efforts, their breaking into the mainstream consciousness is even more impressive than when athletes in one of the four major sports in the United States manage to do it.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: If Usyk Don't Want No Smoke In February, Then Let’s Do Joe Joyce At Wembley
Tyson Fury figures he’ll fight Oleksandr Usyk next if Fury defeats Dereck Chisora on December 3 in London. A showdown with Uysk would afford Fury, the WBC champ, and Usyk, who owns the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts, the opportunity to become boxing’s first fully unified heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. Bob Arum and Frank Warren, Fury’s co-promoters, have told BoxingScene.com and other outlets that they don’t see any obstacles that would prevent Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) from fighting Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) either late in February or early in March, assuming he conquers Chisora for the third time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Boxing Scene
Louie Lopez Edges Adrian Gutierrez With Majority Decision Win
This past Friday on Thompson Boxing’s “Path to Glory” event at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA, welterweight Louie Lopez (13-1-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca, defeated Adrian Gutierrez (12-1-1, 6 KOs) of Chula Vista, Ca, by way of majority decision. Both fighters had their moments throughout...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez insists on 175-lbs for Dmitry Bivol rematch
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is insisting on the rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol at 175 rather than the handicap of 168 lbs that promoter Eddie Hearn is interested in for their potential September contest. The Mexican star could live to regret his insistence on making the...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Promoter on Plant Fight: It Was Fantasy Before; Now Is the Time
Sampson Lewkowciz remembers the time when Caleb Plant, barely some 10 fights into his professional career, kept imploring him to make a fight between him and David Benavidez. But Lewkowciz, the longtime promoter of super middleweight contender Benavidez, repeatedly told Plant that such a fight was premature; Lewkowciz saw the matchup as tent-pole material down the line, and he felt that “marinating” the contest was the right move.
Boxing Scene
Three Team USA Boxers Advance To Quarterfinals of 2022 Youth World Championships
Team USA saw three boxers advance to the quarterfinal rounds of their respective brackets in La Nucia, Spain during today’s sixth day of boxing at the 2022 Youth World Championships. Featherweight Yoseline Perez (Houston, Texas) picked up her second win by RSC in these championships to advance to the...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Eyes WBC Title Eliminator With William Zepeda
Shakur Stevenson is ready to call William Zepeda’s bluff. The unbeaten former two-division titlist continues to explore a fight that will secure a place as the leading contender for the WBC lightweight title. The search began with the WBC order for Stevenson to face Mexico City’s Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17KOs) in a final eliminator, with the winner to be named the sanctioning body’s mandatory challenger for undisputed champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15KOs).
Boxing Scene
Ioka-Franco Unification Clash Lands At Ota-City General Gymnasium In Tokyo On New Year's Eve
A hosting venue has been secured for the final title fight of the year. Kazuto Ioka will once again headline at Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, which has landed his already confirmed December 31 junior bantamweight title unification bout with Joshua Franco. Ioka will attempt the sixth defense of his WBO junior bantamweight title, while Franco makes his first official defense as a full WBA titlist after being upgraded from his secondary title reign earlier this summer.
Boxing Scene
Greg Outlaw Crushes Wilfrido Buelvas in One Round in Washington, D.C.
Washington, DC - Big-time boxing returned to the Nation’s Capital as Beltway Battles: Round Three took center stage at the city’s Entertainment & Sports Arena with an exciting nine-card showcased by an explosive first-round KO win by Greg “Sharp Shooter” Outlaw (11-1, 6 KOs) in the main event.
Boxing Scene
Jose Zepeda Not Injured In Car Accident Monday; Fight With Prograis Still On
Jose Zepeda was involved in a car accident Monday in Southern California, just five days before the junior welterweight contender is scheduled to fight Regis Prograis for a vacant championship. Rene Zepeda, Jose’s brother and co-manager, confirmed to BoxingScene.com that Zepeda didn’t suffer any injuries as a result of the...
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg set to make pro boxing debut against Bellator vet Gabrielle Holloway in December
Cris Cyborg will return to the squared circle on Dec. 10 for a professional boxing match with fellow Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in Omaha, Neb. The matchup was announced Tuesday. The four-round, 154-pound match between Cyborg and Holloway will be featured in the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Regis Prograis, Jose Zepeda - Face To Face at Final Presser
Tensions were high on Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles as a crowd of Southern California media attended the final press conference for ‘Battle of the Best’ Tuesday afternoon with #1 Ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda, (23-0-1, 20 KOs), of La Puente, CA and #2 Ranked Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis, (27-1, 23 KOs), of New Orleans, LA coming face-to-face for one of the final times ahead of their anticipated battle for the WBC Super Lightweight World Title set for this Saturday night, November 26 at ‘The War Grounds’ Dignity Health Sports Park. (photos by Tom Hogan)
Boxing Scene
Josh Lupia vs. Lanardo Tyner Set For December 18 in Toronto
Toronto will be home to another great night of professional boxing, promoted by Lee Baxter Promotions. Headlining the event, Josh Lupia (8-0-0 7KOs) takes on Lanardo Tyner (35-16-2 22KOs) at REBEL Entertainment Complex, on Sunday December 18. Lupia, an undefeated prospect from Niagara Falls, looks to continue his impressive form...
Boxing Scene
Lucy Wildheart: ‘ Hope To Win Several World Titles, Become Undisputed
Dedicated and determined in equal measure, Lucy Wildheart, the aesthetic and powerful 5ft 5 ½in Scandinavian storm claims she has both the skill set and mindset to conquer the 126lb division. First she fights this Friday night at London’s York Hall, Bethnal Green, when she takes on France’s experienced...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Sees 'Boxing Internationally' as Next Milestone For Canelo
Eddie Hearn apparently wants to take the Canelo Alvarez Show on the road. The Matchroom head feels that the Mexican superstar, whom he promotes, has accomplished so much in his career that he may be at risk of running out of alluring challenges that can motivate him. Alvarez, who is...
Boxing Scene
Leo Santa Cruz-Leigh Wood Title Consolidation Fight Ordered - Again - By WBA
Leo Santa Cruz and Leigh Wood have been granted another two weeks to manipulate the sanctioning body whose featherweight titles they each hold. Yet another round of negotiations has been ordered by the WBA for the long overdue featherweight title consolidation clash. A fifteen-day period has been assigned to the ordered fight, after which point it will head to a December 12 purse bid hearing during the WBA convention in Orlando, Florida.
