Read full article on original website
BrooklynEwms32
3d ago
77 yards Passing?? Him & with the Play calling of Laafleur... Pathetic all around performance...Def Showed Up but offense screwed it up...
Reply
2
Related
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy Sunday Night
Don't get in between a pregnant woman and her food. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football this evening. In anticipation of the game, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick's second child, decided to order some pizza. "I...
Troy Aikman names the 1 coach he would hire if starting a team
The San Francisco 49ers once again appear to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender despite a slow start to the season, and Troy Aikman feels there is one man who is primarily responsible for that — the head coach. Aikman heaped praise on Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan following...
Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson
Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game. The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.
NFL World Furious With Referee Decision In Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys thumped the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. But Cowboys fans - and the rest of the NFL world - were pretty furious with a referee decision late in the first half on Sunday afternoon. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 20-3, with less than a minute...
Baker Mayfield Has 3-Word Description Of His Performance
The Carolina Panthers hung with the Baltimore Ravens for about three quarters on Sunday, before the AFC North contenders pulled away. Baltimore topped Carolina, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Baker Mayfield made the start for the Panthers on Sunday. He was not good. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 21 of...
Richard Sherman Reacts To Zach Wilson's Concerning Postgame Interview
The most talked-about highlight for Zach Wilson from the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday came after he left the field. Wilson made headlines when, asked by a reporter whether he and the Jets' offense let the team's defense down in a 10-3 loss, he answered "no." One of the ...
College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday
One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons. "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
College Football World Not Happy With Deion Sanders Report
After instant success at Jackson State, Deion Sanders name has been rumored to be linked to a number of jobs from Nebraska and Auburn, to Colorado and South Florida. But according to college football insider Brett McMurphy, there could be something that gets in the way of the Hall of Famer landing a major CFB job.
Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night
It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
Report: Lane Kiffin Makes Decision On His Future
It's officially head coaching rumor season. Monday night, a report surfaced, suggesting that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is planning to step down from his position, so he can take the Auburn job. "Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to...
Veteran NFL Running Back Cut After Sunday's Loss
A veteran NFL running back has been cut following his team's loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have cut a key offensive player following the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has been waived. "The #Broncos make a...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jumbotron Photo
The Minnesota Vikings had a tough day on Sunday, both on and off the field. On the field, the Vikings got crushed by the Cowboys, losing at home, 40-3, in one of the biggest blowouts in recent NFL history. Off the field, the Vikings struggled with their jumbotron. An unfortunate...
Report: NFL Players Not Happy With Quarterback's Attitude
There were a lot of quarterbacks who struggled in Week 11 yesterday, but one quarterback showed a bit of an attitude after playing poorly - which did not please his teammates. According to ESPN New York Jets insider Rich Cimini, defensive players for the Jets did not take kindly to Zach Wilson's post-game press conference, where the Jets QB denied being responsible for the team's 10-3 loss. Per the report, there were "a lot of raw feelings" among the defensive players.
Is Zach Wilson’s attitude becoming a problem for Jets?
Zach Wilson drew negative attention on Sunday for not just his poor play, but also for his postgame comments. One reporter is suggesting that Wilson’s attitude is becoming a problem in the locker room. Wilson went just 9/22 for 77 yards and rushed for 26 yards in his New...
NJ.com
Jets’ Robert Saleh puts Zach Wilson on notice, and it just might end up saving this season
Let’s be honest, the first 20 games of Zach Wilson’s career with the Jets have been underwhelming – and that’s if you’re looking for the nicest possible word to describe it. A better word that would be hard to argue with: disappointing. Wilson has completed...
Bengals Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
A wide receiver named Michael Thomas was released on Monday--but not the injured Pro Bowler from the New Orleans Saints. The Cincinnati Bengals released their own wideout named Michael Thomas--who goes by Mike--from the 53-man roster while designating offensive lineman Isaiah Prince to return from injured reserve. While Mike Thomas...
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs vs. Chargers Finish
You can't leave too much time left on the clock for Patrick Mahomes. The Chargers fell to the Chiefs, 30-27, on Sunday night. Los Angeles scored late, but Kansas City had just enough time for Mahomes to lead the Chiefs down the field, for a game-winning touchdown. A lot of...
NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'
An NFL starting quarterback's lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson failed to take accountability for his team's lack of offense in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Wilson, a top pick in the NFL Draft, simply said "no" when...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
659K+
Followers
84K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 2