ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 2

BrooklynEwms32
3d ago

77 yards Passing?? Him & with the Play calling of Laafleur... Pathetic all around performance...Def Showed Up but offense screwed it up...

Reply
2
Related
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy Sunday Night

Don't get in between a pregnant woman and her food. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football this evening. In anticipation of the game, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick's second child, decided to order some pizza. "I...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game. The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Has 3-Word Description Of His Performance

The Carolina Panthers hung with the Baltimore Ravens for about three quarters on Sunday, before the AFC North contenders pulled away. Baltimore topped Carolina, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Baker Mayfield made the start for the Panthers on Sunday. He was not good. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 21 of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday

One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons.  "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
TOWSON, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
The Spun

College Football World Not Happy With Deion Sanders Report

After instant success at Jackson State, Deion Sanders name has been rumored to be linked to a number of jobs from Nebraska and Auburn, to Colorado and South Florida. But according to college football insider Brett McMurphy, there could be something that gets in the way of the Hall of Famer landing a major CFB job.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night

It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Makes Decision On His Future

It's officially head coaching rumor season. Monday night, a report surfaced, suggesting that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is planning to step down from his position, so he can take the Auburn job. "Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut After Sunday's Loss

A veteran NFL running back has been cut following his team's loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have cut a key offensive player following the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has been waived. "The #Broncos make a...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jumbotron Photo

The Minnesota Vikings had a tough day on Sunday, both on and off the field. On the field, the Vikings got crushed by the Cowboys, losing at home, 40-3, in one of the biggest blowouts in recent NFL history. Off the field, the Vikings struggled with their jumbotron. An unfortunate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Report: NFL Players Not Happy With Quarterback's Attitude

There were a lot of quarterbacks who struggled in Week 11 yesterday, but one quarterback showed a bit of an attitude after playing poorly - which did not please his teammates. According to ESPN New York Jets insider Rich Cimini, defensive players for the Jets did not take kindly to Zach Wilson's post-game press conference, where the Jets QB denied being responsible for the team's 10-3 loss. Per the report, there were "a lot of raw feelings" among the defensive players.
The Spun

Bengals Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

A wide receiver named Michael Thomas was released on Monday--but not the injured Pro Bowler from the New Orleans Saints. The Cincinnati Bengals released their own wideout named Michael Thomas--who goes by Mike--from the 53-man roster while designating offensive lineman Isaiah Prince to return from injured reserve. While Mike Thomas...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs vs. Chargers Finish

You can't leave too much time left on the clock for Patrick Mahomes. The Chargers fell to the Chiefs, 30-27, on Sunday night. Los Angeles scored late, but Kansas City had just enough time for Mahomes to lead the Chiefs down the field, for a game-winning touchdown. A lot of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'

An NFL starting quarterback's lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson failed to take accountability for his team's lack of offense in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Wilson, a top pick in the NFL Draft, simply said "no" when...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
659K+
Followers
84K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy