There were a lot of quarterbacks who struggled in Week 11 yesterday, but one quarterback showed a bit of an attitude after playing poorly - which did not please his teammates. According to ESPN New York Jets insider Rich Cimini, defensive players for the Jets did not take kindly to Zach Wilson's post-game press conference, where the Jets QB denied being responsible for the team's 10-3 loss. Per the report, there were "a lot of raw feelings" among the defensive players.

2 DAYS AGO