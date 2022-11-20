Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Albany hotel receives Ornament of the Year award
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Merry Acres Inn was presented with the ornament of the year by the mayor of Albany. This is Merry Acres Inn’s 30th-year celebration, and organizations like Easter Seals were able to provide funding for places that provide services for people with disabilities. The...
Albany Herald
EDC Director Jana Dyke has quietly made a significant impact
ALBANY — Jana Dyke’s heard the question often enough. And even though it is pretty much baseless — a case of comparing apples and washing machines — the question persists. Georgia, the No. 1 state in which to do business for nine years running, is announcing...
Archbold Medical Center to host 'Tree of Lights' event in Thomasville
Archbold Medical Center is set to host a Tree of Lights event on Dec.6, encouraging the community to come out and join them for the arrival of Santa Claus and more.
Albany Herald
Albany adoptable pets - week of November 23
Several animals in Albany are looking for their forever homes. In order to adopt from the Albany Humane Society, interested persons must submit and have their applications approved. Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday Friday 10 am - 5:40 pm, Wednesday, 10 am - 2 pm, Saturday 10 am -...
WALB 10
Tifton women’s ministry gives back to community for the holidays
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The women’s ministry of St. John Holiness Church is giving back to six families in Tifton that are in need of help this holiday season. They packed boxes full of groceries from non-perishable items to fresh vegetables like onions and collard greens. There were lots...
WALB 10
United Way partners with Lyft to give rides in Colquitt Co.
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Colquitt County and need a ride, the United Way has you covered. The organization is providing transportation to residents through a partnership with Lyft. Ride United is the first of its kind in the county. There are three easy steps to ensure...
Cordele Dispatch
K9 Molly Places 1st in Tough Dog Competition
Congratulations K-9 Molly, handler SGT Purvis on being awarded 1st place in the Tough Dog Competition at the 13th Annual South Georgia K9 Seminar!. Five year old K9 Molly called Europe her home before coming to the United States to work for the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. She joined our agency in 2018 after completing her final training with South GA K9 in Dooly County, GA. She is a Dutch Sheppard. She works daily with her partner SGT Kenny Purvis. K9 Molly is nationally certified in Narcotic Detection and Tracking through the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association (NNDDA). This conference is held annually in Georgia and draws K9 teams from all over the United States for training, certification and competition.
Some Thomasville City services closed for Thanksgiving
In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, some Thomasville City services will be affected, according to the City of Thomasville.
WALB 10
Albany motorcycle clubs give away Thanksgiving meals
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the season of giving. Thanks to two biker groups in Albany, 14 Southwest Georgia families will have Thanksgiving meals on their tables this year. Xtreme Ryderz collected enough food to give six families a Thanksgiving meal. Marvin Thomas and his motorcycle club Viper Unit added another eight to that total.
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
WALB 10
Play of the Week: Dontavious Broadnax Fumble Recovery TD
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - This week the play of the week comes from the Bainbridge Bearcats. In the second quarter, the Burke County Bears have the ball, it’s tipped out of the quarterbacks hands and the Bears big man makes a run for it. The bearcats are all over him, Tevin Moore tips it out again and It’s a fight for the ball. Bearcats linebacker Dontavious Broadnax comes out of the pile with it. I was a huge play for a big time defense that balled out. They held Burke County scoreless in the 44-0 shutout, earning them a trip to the quarterfinals this Friday night.
WALB 10
Live in Albany? Who your city commissioner is could be changing.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany will consider two redistricting options for its wards map — which could change some Albany residents’ city commissioner representative. The city will consider two redistricting map options. The city will hold two informational meetings about the redistricting options. Meeting dates:
Thomasville the place to be for holidays
THOMASVILLE — There is something truly special about the holiday season in Thomasville. Twinkling lights and beautiful holiday decorations, combined with events like Holiday Open House, Victorian Christmas, and so much more come together to create “Christmas in Thomasville,” a magical and festive celebration for friends and families to enjoy.
WALB 10
Man found dead at Lee Co. home
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Lee County. Lee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said the investigation is underway at a home on Gabriel Court. A call to 911 came from a neighbor at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. Harris said there was...
WALB 10
3 arrested after Albany man held at gunpoint
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was held at gunpoint and three people were arrested in connection to the incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of Flint Avenue. The victim told police that he invited...
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
City of Albany considers historic housing project near medical training development
ALBANY — A proposal for a possible housing development in a historic district near Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital could be a reversal of back to the future into forward to the past. One idea that has caught the attention of Ward IV Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington is a...
wfxl.com
Trio wanted for holding an Albany man at gunpoint inside his home
The Albany Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 500 block of Flint Avenue Tuesday morning. The victim told police that he invited 24-year-old David Sweat, 39-year-old Joshua Hutto and Linda Presson into his apartment. Once in the apartment, the victim stated he was asked by the trio why he kept calling the police on a subject wanted by the police.
WALB 10
New traffic speed cameras installed in Sumter Co.
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County now has two new traffic cameras on one of the county’s busiest roads. The goal of the cameras is to ensure driver safety at a high-traffic area at an intersection on Highway 27 East. Law enforcement has issued zero citations so far. This...
One Albany woman shot, another arrested for burglary
ALBANY — An Albany woman who argued with a man for leaving a gun unattended in her home with children present was shot by the gun, and another female was arrested for taking clothes that did not belong to her out of a hotel room, according to releases sent to media by the Albany Police Department.
