ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cardi B to make surprise performance at 2022 AMAs

By Desiree Murphy
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCYcZ_0jHuB1K600

Cardi B is ready to “ Pull Up ” to the 2022 American Music Awards.

The rapper, 30, is making a surprise appearance and performing at the awards show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday night, Page Six can exclusively confirm.

Additionally, Cardi is nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist , up against GloRilla, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.

The “WAP” singer’s highly anticipated performance will mark one of her first big shows since the tragic death of family member Takeoff .

The rapper – who was shot and killed in Texas on Nov. 1 at the age of 28 – was the cousin of Cardi’s husband, Offset. Together with Quavo, they made up the hip-hop trio Migos .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvS5D_0jHuB1K600
Offset, Takeoff and Quavo (pictured here with Cardi) formed rap group Migos in 2008.
Getty Images for NARAS

“The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy,” Cardi wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption earlier this month.

“I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaDPs_0jHuB1K600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxOFD_0jHuB1K600

Cardi – who has been married to Offset, 30, since 2017 – also joined Lizzo on stage Friday night at her concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The two teamed up to sing their 2021 hit “Rumors,” receiving major applause from the jam-packed venue.

“I am a FAN of Cardi B! I been following her since before love&hiphop… But as much as I fan over her as an artist, who she is as a PERSON is UNMATCHED,” the “About Damn Time” singer, 34, later gushed in a post shared to Instagram .

“@iamcardib thank U for always coming thru for me, for standing up for us when you don’t have to. U the peoples champ! I LOVE U.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClKPI9rvYXV

The 2022 American Music Awards, hosted by Wayne Brady, airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and will be streaming on Hulu the following day.

Previously announced performers include Pink, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, GloRilla, Lil Baby and Stevie Wonder.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Rapper Young M.A. Is Dealing With Pregnancy Rumors for a Second Time

One thing social media is good for is spreading pregnancy rumors about celebrities. Over the years, JT of the City Girls, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and more have been subjected to the nonsense online. And while it seems that folks refuse to learn their lesson about speaking on another woman’s womb, another celebrity has been added to the growing list — rapper Young M.A.
TMZ.com

Alicia Keys Not Performing at Takeoff's Memorial

1:37 PM PT -- A rep for Alicia Keys tells us she will not be performing. We're told she was invited, but is unable to attend -- as a guest or performer -- due to a scheduling conflict. Alicia Keys is performing at Takeoff's memorial service this week ... TMZ...
ATLANTA, GA
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
E! News

Blue Ivy Steals the Show in New Family Photo With Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Watch: Blue Ivy Steals the Show in NEW PIC With Beyonce & Jay-Z You won't break Blue Ivy's soul when she's wearing an outfit like this. Beyoncé shared photos of her and Jay-Z's 10-year-old daughter accompanying them at the Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22, and Blue showed everyone up in her matching blue suit.
HipHopDX.com

Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers

Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
Newsweek

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Kanye West He's 'Got More Money' Than Him Amid Rant

Shaquille O'Neal told Kanye West said that he has "more money" than the rapper on Thursday, as he clapped back at beleaguered musician for criticizing him. In a Twitter rant on Thursday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, defended NBA star Kyrie Irving has he faced backlash for posting on the platform about a documentary that is widely deemed to be antisemitic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hiphop-n-more.com

Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
105.5 The Fan

Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch

Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
RadarOnline

Lamar Odom Speaks Out About ‘Brother’ Kanye West, Says He Wishes Embattled Rapper’s Late Mom Donda Could Put Him Back On Track

Lamar Odom said he wishes Kanye West’s mother Donda was still around to help her son “better articulate” his words, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, the NBA legend was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles. Odom was seen rocking a red Yeezy puffy jacket with a Higher Life CBD shirt, which is the athlete’s new business.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33

American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
MILFORD, MI
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion granted restraining order against own label

Megan Thee Stallion sounds like she’s really taking the American Music Awards seriously.According to TMZ, the rapper has obtained a restraining order against her own label. As per documents obtained by the publication, Megan claims 1501 Certified Entertainment, her label, made “threatening and retaliatory” moves to block her from using her own music in connection with the AMAs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
Vibe

Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
OHIO STATE
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
Page Six

Page Six

157K+
Followers
18K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy