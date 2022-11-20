ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness

It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest

The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced the winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Farrell High School in Mercer County won the Fan Favorite award. Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite plow from 11 area high schools...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
27 First News

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
abc27.com

Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Pennsylvania using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data were collected at 378 count sites in Pennsylvania. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

whereverfamily.com

Experience Pennsylvania’s Fred Rogers Trail

Feeling nostalgic? Do you find yourself in need of a dose of pure happiness and good memories? Should you find yourself in Pennsylvania, do not skip out on the state’s Fred Rogers Trail, honoring an icon not only in television but also in social justice and equal rights. Known as Mister Rogers from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Fred Rogers rose to fame for his beloved children’s show filmed in Pittsburgh.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Fatal crash shuts down part of the Parkway North

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — One person is dead after a serious crash shut down part of the Parkway North Sunday morning, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner. Derwin Raheem Milligan, 34, of Wexford has died following the crash in the northbound lanes where Parkway North merges with Interstate 79 in Franklin Park.
FRANKLIN PARK, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania launches new service for veterans

Among the many things Pennsylvania’s Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs Brigadier General Maureen Weigl oversees is PA VetConnect, a new resource for veterans. “That is a system that we’ve created at the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs to help anybody know how to help a veteran whether you have an aunt an uncle or a brother that served that might be struggling,” she said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chartiers Valley area real estate transactions, week of Nov. 21, 2022

Ian Ball sold property at 1075 Harding St. to JS Land Co. LLC for $299,500. Italian Mutl Beneficial Soc Bridgeville sold property at 404 Margaret St. to Bridgeville Borough for $110,000. Dennis Kohlmyer sold property at 158 Pennsylvania Ave. to Douglas and Katherine Zwolinski for $355,000. Wayne Richard Pilarski sold...
COLLIER TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Benninghoff to step down from Pa. House Republican leadership

More fall-out from the tumultuous 2022 election cycle hit Pennsylvania’s General Assembly Monday with the news that current House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, will not seek a Republican leadership position for the 2023-24 term. For state House Republicans, that means at least two of the current top...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

