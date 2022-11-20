ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Eyewitness News

Fire crews battle early evening fire in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a fire in the town of Westbrook Monday evening. Officials say they received calls for a building fire around 4:30p on Old Kelsey Point Rd. Mutual aid companies from Old Saybrook and Clinton responded to the scene. No other information was immediately available. This...
WESTBROOK, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-91 South in Meriden Reopens After Tractor-Trailer Overturned

Interstate 91 south in Meriden has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer closed the area for hours on Wednesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said the left and center lanes of the highway were closed between exits 17 and 15. The highway has since fully reopened. According to state police,...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

I-95N in Bridgeport reopened after tractor-trailer crash

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Parts of I-95 North were closed Tuesday afternoon in Bridgeport due to a tractor-trailer crash. The area of the Exit 27A off-ramp to Route 8 North was shut down, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT). That section of I-95 North has since been reopened. State police have not reported any […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Quiet Corner Alerts

Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam Home

Putnam, Conn. - Firefighters were able to make quick work of a house fire Tuesday morning. At approximately 10:45 am on Tuesday, November 22nd, a 1st alarm was struck for the East Putnam Fire Department, and their mutual aid companies, for multiple reports of a working structure fire with heavy fire showing, at 26 Liberty Highway.
PUTNAM, CT
FOX 61

5 New London homes damaged after 3-alarm fire

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Five homes were damaged in a 3-alarm fire that broke out early Monday morning on Mott Avenue in New London. The fire department was called to the home around 9:15 a.m. and it quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire. This meant that firefighters from adjacent towns responded to the home.
NEW LONDON, CT
westernmassnews.com

State Police respond to 4-car crash on I-91 NB in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 Northbound near Exit 8 on Springfield Tuesday afternoon for reports of a 4-car accident. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, the crash took place around 6:45 p.m. The incident involved 4 vehicles:. a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Person Found Dead Under Collapsed Mobile Home in Norwich

A person was found dead under a collapsed mobile home in Norwich on Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to help police with a technical rescue on Mohegan Park Road around 6:20 p.m. Officers were originally called there for a well-being check on a resident. When police arrived, they said they...
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

K9 Duo from the Bristol Fire Department

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on K9 Duo’s we caught up with K9 Oakiee and firefighter Chris Hayden from the Bristol Fire Department. Hayden says he got the idea of getting a firehouse dog from the Southington Fire Department. The department got Oakiee from a nonprofit organization called...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Middletown schools cancel 4 bus routes on Monday due to driver shortage

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Public Schools announced on Facebook that due to a bus driver shortage, DATTCO is unable to provide bus service for students on four routes on Monday, Nov. 21. DATTCO is the organization that provides Middletown with its buses. The following bus four bus routes have been canceled: Beman Bus 20 […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

1 dead in Cheshire after traffic stop turns into a multi-vehicle crash

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that happened when police were trying to conduct a traffic stop, according to Connecticut State Police. The crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Highland Avenue, south of West Johnson Avenue, in Cheshire, according to police. A Volkswagen Jetta was driving south […]
CHESHIRE, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man, Teen Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 2 in Manchester

A man and a teen have serious injuries and a woman person has minor injuries after a crash on Route 2 in Manchester just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday. State police said the driver of a Ford Escape tried to pass a Greater Hartford Transit van by driving in the left shoulder near exit 5D, where the shoulder narrows.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Brothers killed in ‘targeted’ shooting on Barker Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two brothers were killed in what police believe was a targeted shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Hartford police said they received a 911 call around 1 a.m. reporting that someone was shot inside a second-floor apartment on Barker Street. Officers found Cesar Deaza-Escobar, 20, and Jonas Deaza-Escobar, 19, suffering from […]
HARTFORD, CT

