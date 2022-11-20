Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: 5 Keys to Win, Plus Inactives List

The Dallas Cowboys takes on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday as Mike McCarthy's team look to get back into the winner's circle. But how do they do it?

The Dallas Cowboys will look to improve on its 6-3 record on Sunday against the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings . Both teams are coming off polar opposite results, with Dallas collapsing in epic fashion while Minnesota won an overtime thriller in Buffalo.

For the Cowboys, getting revenge for giving up a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field will be front of mind, but in their way is a team with the best record in the NFL and are on a seven-game winning streak.

So, how does Dallas win its seventh game of the season? By dealing with injuries, of course ... Here's the inactives: LB Anthony Barr, DE Tarell Basham, DT Quinton Bohanna, CB Nahshon Wright, QB Will Grier and S Markquese Bell ...

And by doing these five things. ...

Stop Dalvin Cook and the running game : It seems like this is the top thing every week, but until Dan Quinn's unit bucks the trend, it will continue. The Green Bay Packers rushed for 207 yards last Sunday against Dallas, and Mike McCarthy will not want a repeat.

If the Cowboys can't stop the Minnesota rushing attack, they may face a similar fate as they did at Lambeau. Minnesota has rushed for 117 yards or more five times through nine games. One can imagine that Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips will lean heavily on running backs Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison.

Defense can't be one-dimensional : Perhaps the trickiest team Cowboys defensive coordinator Quinn has faced. While stopping Cook and the running game is essential, Quinn's unit cannot sell out to stop the run.

What has made the Vikings so challenging to stop is not only do they have a great rushing attack but also a great receiving group that includes Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, and tight end T. J. Hockenson.

Stacking the box to stop Cook will result in single coverage for Minnesota's passing game, and Kirk Cousins can still sling it as he has five games of over 250 passing yards. Pick your poison.

Win the turnover battle : This is what, in part cost Dallas against Green Bay. Two Dak Prescott interceptions were cashed in for touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers managed 14 points off turnovers, and looking at the 31-28 OT score line, that was the difference in the game.

Cooper Rush knows all too well what turning the ball over can do. His three interceptions were costly in the Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Vikings have the second-best turnover differential in the NFL at +8 (18 takeaways to only 10 giveaways), while Dallas ranks fourth with a differential of +6 (15 takeaways to nine giveaways).

The game could boil down to who takes care of the football better, as Minnesota and Dallas take the ball away more often than they give it away. On Sunday, something has to give.

Pressure Kirk Cousins : The Cowboys started the season sacking quarterbacks for fun and profit and in doing so, only gave up one touchdown per game. In three of their last four games, the Cowboys have not been as dominant.

Having sacked Aaron Rodgers just twice, it was their lowest total since Week 5 against the Washington Commanders; pressure on Kirk Cousins is crucial.

Due to Dallas' inability to stop the bleeding against the run in Green Bay , the much-vaunted pass rush was rendered useless. The Vikings offensive line has only given up 20 sacks through nine games (ranks 12th in the league) while the Cowboys have 35 sacks on the year, the best in the NFL.

Out-Clutch the Vikings : Something that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys aren't known for . Throughout their seven-game winning streak, the Vikings have won every game by a single possession. Is Kirk Cousins clutch? In 2022 he has been.

All indicators point to Sunday's clash being a tight and tense affair which might not bode well for Dallas. The Vikings were 6-9 in one-score games last season, so they have turned around their ability to win close games. Since 2019, Dak Prescott has been 7-13 in one score games, while Cousins during that same period is 22-15.

Can Dak Prescott out-clutch Kirk Cousins in his building? He might have to.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!