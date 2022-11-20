ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Transfer Room

2022 World Cup: Ecuador Spoil Qatar's Party Defeating The Hosts In The Opening Game

By Elliot Thompson
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFRYW_0jHuAp2S00

Ecuador stole the headlines as they defeated Qatar 2-0 in the opening game of the 2022 World Cup thanks to a brace from Fenerbahçe striker Enner Valencia.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In the opening game of the 2022 World Cup Ecuador took all three points with a dominant performance from the first few minutes.

Enner Valencia scored the opening goal from a penalty and got the second from a header before half-time.

After a hectic first half the second was a much more subdued affair with Ecuador always in control.

The South American side restricted Qatar to minimal chances with the hosts failing to have a shot on target and the loss for is the first time that the host nation has lost the opening game of the World Cup in history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qAho_0jHuAp2S00

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Ecuador spoil the party

After an opening ceremony where BTS singer Jung Kook performed the stadium was full of expectation with many people to do with organising the tournament hoping kick-off would divert the attention away from the controversies surrounding the winter World Cup.

It didn't take long for the drama to start on the pitch as in the first attack Ecuador had the ball in the back of the net with a scrappy passage of play ending with Valencia nodding in from close range.

However, after a VAR review an offside was given with many left confused as to who was offside.

Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb got away with one after coming out into no man's land but on the 15th minute he made a rash decision again this time fouling Valencia as the former West Ham man tried to go round him.

Valencia stepped up and calmly converted the penalty sending Al Sheeb the wrong way.

It didn't take long for him to get his brace as just after the half an hour mark he brilliantly headed in Angelo Preciado's cross.

The goal took Valencia's total of World Cup goals up to five, level with Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjcqQ_0jHuAp2S00

IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

In the second half Al Sheeb was forced into a save to deny Romario Ibarra with that being the only action either goalkeeper was forced into with Ecuador just taking the tempo of the match down making sure Qatar could not find a way back into it.

Mohammed Muntari came closest to getting Qatar's first ever World Cup goal as his volleyed attempt nearly remarkably dipped under the bar but thankfully for Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez it didn't.

Qatar now face an uphill battle to progress in the tournament due to Senegal and Netherlands on paper being rated as better sides than Ecuador.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
BBC

World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break

The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
ng-sportingnews.com

Oldest players in World Cup history ahead of the Qatar 2022 tournament

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is never more comfortable than under the demanding bright lights and pressure of a huge game for club or country. Ronaldo's bulging domestic trophy cabinet finally welcomed a major international prize in 2016, after his beloved Portugal clinched their first European Championship title. However, despite...
ABC News

Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar -- Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to. That’s because his intentions are clear. The Paris Saint-Germain star made sure of that when he posted a photo on social media with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo during the flight to Qatar — referring to a hoped-for, record-extending sixth World Cup title for the South American team.
Sporting News

Brazil vs Serbia World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group G match at Qatar 2022

Brazil will start their bid for a sixth World Cup crown against Serbia in Group G at Qatar 2022. This tournament will realistically be the last global event of Neymar's prime years, and the mercurial forward has been in superb form for Paris Saint-Germain of late. Serbia should have designs...
CNBC

Manchester United's American owners consider selling club

Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club. Fans of the team have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have...
NBC Sports

Qatar vs Senegal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

It’s Take Two for hosts Qatar as they welcome desperate Senegal to Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor on Friday. Senegal was solid defensively until late, when Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen scored to give Louis van Gaal’s men a big three points. But the Lions of Teranga found life without Sadio Mane about as difficult as expected for their attack.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings

Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group but the host nation got off to a terrible start as they were outclassed by Ecuador and Qatar now have a very small chance of reaching the knockout rounds.
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy