Fresno, CA

Get your hat and sunglasses. Sunny, warm weather coming to Fresno for Thanksgiving

By Brianna Vaccari
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

What’s one thing you’ll regret forgetting this Thanksgiving holiday in Fresno? Maybe your sunglasses.

The National Weather Service in Hanford predicts Thursday will be warm and sunny, with a high of 68.

“It’s going to be a relatively uneventful Thanksgiving around here,” said Andy Bollenbacher of the NWS.

Black Friday also will be warmer than usual, with a forecast high near 70 degrees.

The Sierra will see warm and sunny conditions, too, Bollenbacher said.

Leading up to Thanksgiving, this week’s temperatures will remain in the mid-60s, about five to 10 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year, he said. The mornings will be chilly, in the 30s, with frost.

The rural communities in Fresno County may get a freeze warning Monday night. Bollenbacher recommended bringing animals and plant indoors.

The dry weather is good news for holiday travel.

“The next seven days or so it’s pretty benign across the entire Central California interior,” Bollenbacher said.

The Fresno Bee

